ESE to Produce TV Broadcast of Warka Planet of Gamers Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its media production division, Frenzy sp. z.o.o. ("Frenzy") will produce the TV broadcast for the Warka Planet of Gamers Cup.



The second edition of the Warka Planet of Gamers Cup will be held on April 3, 2022. It is a unique gaming tournament, featuring six well-known players and streamers facing each other in four different games. The final day of the event will be broadcast on Polsat Games TV and online. Frenzy will be responsible for the organization of the event, along with its partners: Gameset, 2012 agency, Graffiti, Starcom Poland, FIRE, and HOPE agency.

Frenzy is responsible for the production of video content and the live broadcast, as well as for selecting the hosts and commentators. Frenzy has also been involved in the development of the event’s overall concept, including consulting on the usage of particular games in the event. Additionally, Frenzy will support the promotion of the event across its social media channels.

The event aims to bring the Warka brand, a Polish producer of beer and non-alcoholic beer; brand of Grupa Zywiec (WSE:ZWC) closer to the gaming community. In last year's edition of the Warka Planet of Gamers Cup, the live stream of the event generated a total of 554,400 impressions, and content published by the creators on their own channels reached a total of 7,047,000 impressions. In 2021, Warka Planet of Gamers was one of Poland's most engaging gaming marketing projects, which was recognized by the advertising industry with silver at the MIXX Awards, a competition which recognizes and celebrates the best digital advertising campaigns in Poland.

Marcin Kilar, Managing Director at Frenzy, said: “We are glad that Warka invited us to execute this ambitious project. Frenzy knows how to reach the target group of consumers aged 18-24, who are interested in esports and gaming. Our know-how and unique experience allow us to combine the creation of a gaming event that effectively mixes the traditional world of beer with the entertainment of the 21st century.”

About Frenzy

Frenzy, a subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc., is a media and production infrastructure company based in Poland, which is focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes esports and gaming events, broadcasts, and media content. Frenzy also operates professional mobile, automated TV equipment, allowing it to produce reality shows from every part of the globe. | www.frenzy.pl/en/

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the success of the 2022 Warka Planet of Gamers event and Frenzy’s broadcast of the same; Frenzy’s ability to reach target consumers and the number of impressions the broadcast of the event will receive; and Frenzy’s role in the 2022 Warka Planet of Gamers event. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535