New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Seats Market by Type & Technology, Trim & Frame Material, Component, Vehicle - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250908/?utm_source=GNW

Heated seats offered in conjunction with powered seats are mainly equipped in mid and high-end SUVs.



Europe is the second-largest market for heated & powered seats.Due to the hot weather conditions in India, Brazil, and Mexico, these countries present minimal demand for heated seats.



Therefore, the heated & powered seats segment will exhibit moderate growth in these countries.



Buckets seats lead the market share in seat type segment

The automotive seats market, by seat type, in terms of value, is projected to grow from USD 51.5 billion in 2021 to USD 68.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.2% in the period 2021-2030. Apart from the increasing production of all vehicle types, the growing demand for cabin comfort & luxury, as well as customer willingness to pay for them, has led to the bucket seat segment to occupy the leading position in this segment.



Synthetic leather is expected to hold the largest market share in trim materials of automotive seats by 2030

Synthetic leather will be the largest market in terms of value during the forecast period.The main factor driving the growth of the synthetic leather segment is its low cost compared to genuine leather and its superior performance compared to fabric.



Synthetic leather is also known as artificial leather or faux leather and is used as a substitute for leather in car upholstery. With its flexibility and multiple color options, synthetic leather allows OEMs to configure different types of interiors.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the dominant regional market

The market growth in Asia Oceania countries such as China, Japan, and India can be attributed to the increasing demand for vehicles.Due to the increased vehicle production and sales, China is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for automotive seats in this region.



The demand for powered and heated seats is expected to grow in this region, owing to the increasing demand for mid and high-end SUVs.



In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, marketing directors, other innovation and strategy directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in this market.

• By Company Type: Tier-1-70%, Tier-2-20%, OEMs-10%

• By Designation: C Level - 40%, Directors- 35%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 20%, Europe - 50%, North America –25%, and RoW-5%

The automotive Seats market is lead by established seat manufacturers such as Adient plc. (US), Lear (US), Faurecia(France), Toyota Boshoku Corporation(Japan) and Magna International Inc.(Canada). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the market. New product development, partnership and joint venture strategy have been the most dominating strategy adopted by major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them to innovate on their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Research Coverage:

The study covers the automotive seats market, By technology (heated; powered; standard; powered & heated; powered, heated & memory; powered, heated & ventilated; powered, heated, ventilated, & memory; and powered heated, ventilated, memory, & massage) , By seat type (bucket and bench/split bench), By trim material (fabric, genuine leather, and synthetic leather), By component (armrest, pneumatic system, seat belt, seat frame & structure, seat headrest, seat height adjuster, seat recliner, seat track and side/curtain airbag), By vehicle type (passenger car, light commercial vehicle, heavy truck, and bus), By material (steel, aluminum, and carbon-amide-metal) at the regional level, By off-highway vehicle (construction/mining equipment and agricultural tractor), By Electric & Hybrid Vehicle (battery electric vehicle, fuel cell electric vehicle, and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), By ATV seats market (one-seater ATV & two-seater ATV), By region (Asia Oceania, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East & Africa).

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the major automotive seats manufacturers in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall automotive seats market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03250908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________