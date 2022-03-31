Global Construction Adhesives Market Outlook & Forecasts, 2022-2027: Increasing Modular Construction & Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Adhesives Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction adhesive market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period



The growth of the Construction Adhesives market can be amplified by the increasing adoption of construction adhesives in multiple applications such as flooring, housing, countertop, drywall lamination, and manufactured housing in geographies such as APAC, North America, and Europe.

CONSTRUCTION ADHESIVES MARKET SEGMENTS



Hot-melt adhesives and water-based construction adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in roofing and lamination in buildings. Water-based construction adhesives are the largest sub-segment by technology and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC has emerged as the leading consumer of adhesives owing to the rising population, developing economies, and increasing pace of urbanization. Countries such as China and India are prominent markets in this region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Companies are now concentrating on delivering environment-friendly product with low or no VOC content.

Manufacturers must invest in R&D initiatives to develop water-based construction adhesives from natural polymers and focus on minimizing the extraction cost of natural polymers or developing synthetic polymers from bio-based chemicals.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development

Increasing Modular Construction

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

Key Vendors

Henkel

3M

Arkema

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Other Prominent Vendors

BASF

DOW

Dap Products

Franklin International

ITW Performance Polymers

Avery Dennison

Mapei

Ardex

Laticrete International

Terraco

Weber

Fosroc

Wacker Chemie

Delo

Parker Lord

Custom Building Products

Flextile

PPG Industries

Alfa Adhesives

Gorilla Glue Company

