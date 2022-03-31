Global Labware Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 Featuring Prominent Vendors - Corning, DWK Life Sciences, Bellco Glass, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & Sartorius

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Labware Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The development of the laboratory glassware market is linked with the growth of industries like petrochemicals, polymer chemistry, and pharmaceuticals. Numerous manufacturers of laboratory glassware majorly rely on exports for commercial accomplishment.
Factors such as the increasing number of R&D laboratories, rising demand for plasticware and glassware products for clinical use in hospitals and forensic laboratories as they are lightweight, recyclable, cost-effective, and non-breakable, and government support in the field of pharmaceutical and drug discovery are anticipated to be the key drivers for the growth of the global labware market in the coming years.
LABWARE MARKET SEGMENTS
By end-user, the market is classified into research & academic institutions, hospitals & diagnostic centers, biotechnology industry & pharmaceutical, contract research organizations, food & beverage industry, and others. The research & academic institutions segment is the largest segment and accounted for a revenue share of 30.18% in 2021.
The pipettes segment dominated the market and accounted for a highest share in 2021.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
In North America, the rising number of diagnostic tests, increased usage of laboratory consumables, and introduction of specially designed plasticware are key factors that are driving the growth of the market in the region.
The APAC labware market is the fastest growing in the world. Developing countries such as India are planning to initiate a nearly $1.3 billion fund to encourage businesses to manufacture pharmaceutical ingredients domestically by 2023. The country supplies a substantial share of the global demand for multiple vaccines and accounts for the second-largest pharmaceutical and biotech workforce globally.
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
The growth of players in the market depends on its condition, economic growth, and industry development. Exporting through an intermediary such as a distributor or importer is still the key channel for exporters from developing countries.
Key Vendors
- Corning
- DWK Life Sciences
- Bellco Glass
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Sartorius
Other Prominent Vendors
- Eppendorf
- METTLER TOLEDO
- Borosil
- TECHNOSKLO
- Crystalgen
- Eagle Laboratory Glass Company
- Sarstedt
- PerkinElmer
- Hamilton Laboratory Glass
- Quark
- Kavalierglass
- Glacier Glass Works
- Jencons Glass Industries
- Glassco
- HARIO
- CITOTEST
- SP Industries
- SCAM
- Merck
- Naugra Export
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segmentation
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global Macroeconomic Overview
7.2.1 Macroeconomic Overview
7.2.2 Real GDP Growth
7.3 Global Healthcare Industry Overview
7.4 Value Chain Analysis
7.4.1 Raw Material/Design /Equipment Suppliers
7.4.2 Manufacturers
7.4.3 Distributors/Dealers
7.4.4 Retailers
7.4.5 End-Users
7.5 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Shift from Glass to Plastic Labware
8.2 Point-Of-Care Testing Diagnostics
8.3 Advancements in Labware
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Demand for Plastic Labware
9.2 Rising Research in Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries
9.3 Investment in Plastic Labware
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Equipment Calibration
10.2 Brittle Nature of Glassware
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Pipettes
12.4 Burettes
12.5 Beakers
12.6 Flasks
12.7 Test Tubes
13 Material Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Plasticware
13.4 Glassware
13.5 Disposable
14 End-user
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Research & Academic Institutions
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers
14.5 Biotechnology Industry & Pharmaceutical
14.6 Contract Research Organizations
14.7 Food & Beverage Industry
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f942uq