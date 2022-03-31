New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stacker Crane Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Operation, By Industry, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249535/?utm_source=GNW

Shop floors, factories, warehouses, transportation hubs, manufacturing, and logistics all require material handling machines. Additionally, stackers are also constructed with a variety of lifting capacities for material handling in construction, worksites, and maintenance applications.



Compact material handling equipment has gained popularity in recent years due to its ease of maintenance, portability, and comparable performance to big machinery. Moreover, unlike heavy machinery, small material handling equipment, such as stackers, does not require qualified personnel and is much easier to use. Additionally, the demand for stacker machines among end-users is also boosted by their cheaper costs as compared to other traditional material handling equipment.



Using a stacker crane system, ASRS lowers the requirement for human intervention in common operations including accurate storage of an item at a current location, retrieval of an item, and delivering commodities to particular processing or interface areas. As a result, ASRS deployment saves money on labor and maximizes space. Additionally, increasing warehouse rents and dwindling warehouse availability are expected to boost the use of ASRS systems and the use of stacker cranes.



Some of the growth catalysts for the stacker crane market are increasing product complexity, a growing need for smart logistics, a good return on investment, greater space use, and increased consumerism via online platforms. Moreover, technological advancements and developments in stackers provide market participants profitable growth opportunities. On the other hand, the rising deployment of forklifts would act as a barrier to industry growth.



The stacker crane is useful in a variety of situations. Another notable application is for a steel foundry, where enormous designs and fixtures are stored and retrieved. This customer, to whom the product was offered, manufactures mining equipment valves, hydraulic casings, and castings. The patterns and fixtures are used to make these products in batch quantities.



COVID-19 Impact



The spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase demand for e-commerce shopping, leading merchants to invest in automation solutions to meet the increased demand. Automation solutions are expected to be used by companies attempting to defend themselves from supply chain interruptions in the future. As a result, the rising need for automated storage and retrieval solutions from the e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and food & beverage industries is driving the expansion of the stacker crane market.



Lockdowns imposed in many countries, on the other hand, have caused serious cash flow problems for market players. The manufacturing curve for semiconductors and electronics declined during the pandemic. Moreover, the machinery business is shrinking but is likely to level off in the coming years.



Market Growth Factors



Constantly growing deployment of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) in e-commerce



Stacker cranes are an important part of the ASRS system. Basic actions like exact storage of an item at a preset place, retrieval of an item, and transporting items to specific processing or interface points are all made possible by ASRS. Thus, the deployment of ASRS lowers labor costs and increases space utilization. The use of ASRS systems is projected to be driven by rising warehouse rents and decreasing warehouse availability. The e-commerce business is booming as a result of the exceptional increase in the number of online customers following the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers have turned to internet purchasing as a result of the implementation of social distancing rules, lockdowns, and other measures in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. This has resulted in a surge in both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce.



Massive industrial development in developing nations



Emerging economies such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and China have experienced rapid industrial expansion as a result of globalization. This has motivated global manufacturers to establish manufacturing plants in these countries. Due to different economic advantages, various businesses such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, retail, and automotive are focusing on expanding in rising economies. The increased demand for these products is putting pressure on their distribution and logistics networks. As a result, demand for automated warehouses is rising throughout various industries, resulting in a surge in stacker crane demand. As a result, as industrial growth accelerates, more efficient and automated manufacturing and distribution procedures would be adopted.



Market Restraining Factors



Technical difficulties with sensor elements



A Stacker crane works in tandem with a number of sensors, motors, and other pieces of equipment, all of which are controlled by software. In addition, any technical difficulty with the stacker crane’s sensing element might cause an entire operational process to be halted, causing the company to lose time and money. Moreover, any flaw in the software programming might cause the stacker crane to malfunction, causing the entire production process to be delayed and increasing downtime that can last anywhere from a few minutes to several days. As a result, system failures have a negative impact on the process, resulting in lower earnings.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Single Column and Double Column. The Double Column procured a significant revenue share of the Stacker Crane Market in 2020. In retail and wholesale industries, double-column stackers can assist in overcoming the constraints of limited aisles and cramped stockrooms. Moreover, they are ideal for handling pallets, transporting them, replenishing shelves, and unloading double-deck lorries in busy areas.



Operation Outlook



Based on Operation, the market is segmented into Semi-Automatic and Automatic. In 2020, the Semi-Automatic segment acquired the largest revenue share of the Stacker Crane Market. This is because of the growing demand for semi-automatic machines in warehouses and enterprises where manual or human intervention is required. Moreover, many enterprises have increased their investment in procuring these machines to drive their operational efficiency.



Industry Outlook



Based on Industry, the market is segmented into Consumer Goods, E-commerce/Retail & Wholesale, Pharmaceutical, Automotive and Others. The E-commerce/Retail & Wholesale segment acquired a significant revenue share of the Stacker Crane Market in 2020. This is because the market for stacker cranes is mostly reliant on storage facilities dedicated to wholesale supplies, which serve as the foundation for massive retail supply all over the world.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, APAC emerged as the leading region in the overall Stacker Crane Market. This is because to rising usage of these cranes in China and India. Moreover, other nations in the area, like Japan and South Korea, are expected to increase their market share by upgrading and retrofitting existing stacker crane systems. In addition, global stacker crane manufacturers are relocating to the region. As a result of the technology transfer, the number of local players has increased, which is predicted to lower the cost of stacker crane adaption in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Toyota Industries Corporation, SSI Schaefer Group, Daifuku Co., Limited, Kion Group, Knapp AG, Kuka AG, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., and Murata Machinery Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Stacker Crane Market



Jun-2021: Swisslog, a subsidiary of Kuka AG teamed up with Toyota Motor North America, an automobile maker. This collaboration aimed to deploy a goods-to-person automation system that features Swisslog’s CarryPick storage and order picking system in its Hebron, Kentucky, facility to boost flexibility and efficiency and allow consistent growth to keep up with demand in the automotive spare parts market.



Feb-2021: Daifuku came into a partnership with AFT Industries, specialized in machinery. This partnership aimed to leverage the material management expertise of both companies in the automotive industry. Under this partnership, Daifuku and AFT would utilize this mutually business partnership as a way to open channels and fulfill rising demand and investment from automotive manufacturers for material handling systems.



Sep-2020: Jungheinrich acquired a stake in the Munich-based robotics start-up, Magazino. This acquisition aimed to integrate the companies’ skill sets in the field of mobile automation.



Apr-2019: Daifuku took over Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited. This acquisition aimed to expand Daifuku’s business in India and other markets within Asia and Oceania by using its technology and expertise cultivated via global business development.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



