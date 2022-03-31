Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Report 2022-2028: Consolidation in Pharmaceutical CMO Industry & Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Service, and Source, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is projected to reach US$ 27,868.50 million by 2028 from US$ 15,735.04 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies is one of the most key factors driving the growth of the market. A few years ago, the contract manufacturing industry was a niche service market offering additional manufacturing capacity or specific services to pharmaceutical companies.

The rise of CMOs was fueled by the increasing number of drug manufacturing failures. In the past, pharmaceutical companies had undertaken manufacturing facilities to develop innovative drugs. However, to reduce the risk of overcapacities, the demand for manufacturing outsourcing has continuously risen.

Recently, Revolo Biotherapeutics entered into a partnership with contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) - Northway Biotech - to manufacture Revolo's binding immuno-regulatory protein 1805. The partnership included services from cell line development to manufacturing protein with quality assurance and regulatory compliance support. Similarly, Gland Pharma has been manufacturing Remdesivir for four companies, including Mylan, since 2021.

Also, the organization increased its manufacturing quotas due to high demand from the companies. In 2019, Samsung Biologics and GI Innovation signed a contract for immunochemotherapy. Under this agreement, Samsung Biologics was providing services ranging from f-cell lines development to production of Phase-I drug substances.

The increasing number of contracts between biopharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturing companies shows an increasing market size for the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.



Based on product, the market is segmented into biologics and biosimilar. The biologics segment would account for the largest market share during 2021-2028. Biologics are expected to see robust growth due to the various products under the segment, such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and others.

Biologics have an increasing demand with increasing research and developmental activities to develop new drug products for chronic indications. The COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to drive the growth of the biologics segment with the demand for vaccines for the virus rising. Also, monoclonal antibodies are needed for various chronic illnesses of metabolic, infectious, neurological, and other origins.



By service, the biopharmaceutical contract management market is segmented into process development, fill and finish operations, analytical and quality control studies, and packaging. The process development segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to highest investments in process development for production of any biopharmaceutical.

The focus on pilot to commercial scale-up process development, cell line development, and other processes are expected to create growth opportunities for process development segment. The segment is further divided into downstream and upstream processing with downstream processing holding the larger share as downstream processing involves a larger amount of products being developed. The analytical and quality control studies segment is expected to have the largest growth rate.



By source, the biopharmaceutical contract management market is segmented into mammalian and microbial-based biologics/non-mammalian.

The mammalian segment is expected to hold a larger share of the market as mammalian sources of cells are more commonly used in the industry and can develop a larger range of products compared to microbial-based biologics/non-mammalian sources.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Outsourcing by Pharmaceutical Companies

5.1.2 Increasing Demand for Biologics

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Growing Competition in Industry

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Consolidation in Pharmaceutical CMO Industry

5.4.2 COVID-19 Pandemic

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis - By Product

7.1 Overview

7.2 Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue Share, by Product (2021 and 2028)

7.3 Biologics

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Biologics: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3.2.2 Recombinant Proteins

7.3.2.3 Vaccines

7.3.2.4 Others

7.4 Biosimilar



8. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - By Service

8.1 Overview

8.2 Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, by Service, 2021 and 2028 (%)

8.3 Process Development

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Process Development: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.3.2.1 Downstream Processing

8.3.2.2 Upstream Processing

8.4 Fill and Finish Operations

8.5 Analytical and Quality Control Studies

8.6 Packaging



9. Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - By Source

9.1 Overview

9.2 Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market, by Source, 2021 and 2028 (%)

9.3 Mammalian-Based Biologics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Mammalian-Based Biologics: Biopharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Microbial/Non-Mammalian-Based Biologics



10. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market



12. Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market - Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

12.3 Organic Developments

12.4 Inorganic Developments



13. Company Profiles

Lonza AG

Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH

Inno Bio Ventures Sdn Bhd

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

WuXi Biologics, Inc.

General Electric Co.

Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

