Global $1.39 Bn Nutrigenomics Markets to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Nutritious and Healthy Food Alternatives and Consumers Shifting Toward Healthier Food

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Product & Services (Services {Nutrigenomics Genetic Testing}, Product), By Technique (Saliva/Buccal Swab, Blood, Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Nutrigenomics Market stood at USD785.38 million in 2020 and it is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.88% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD1394.43 million by 2026F.

The Global Nutrigenomics Market is anticipated to grow on the grounds of increasing demand for nutritious and healthy food alternatives. Growing concerns among the population and thus the shift toward healthier food, and its influence on the genetic morphology of the global population, is driving the growth of the Global Nutrigenomics Market in the upcoming five years.

Obesity, diabetes, and other sedentary lifestyle diseases are the underlying cause of the population adapting to healthier food and thus healthier diets, thereby supporting the growth of the Global Nutrigenomics Market in the next five years. Diet concerns and demand for adequate nutrients in the diet for athletes and sports players are also responsible for the growth of the Global Nutrigenomics Market in the future five years.

Preventive measures to overcome the poor lifestyle, and unhealthy eating habits along with the increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases is propelling the growth of the Global Nutrigenomics Market in the forecast years, until 2026.

Moreover, advancing applications in dermatology, food and beverage products, along with the demand for diagnosis of metabolic and genetic diseases are also aiding to the growth of the Global Nutrigenomics Market in the forecast period.



Based on product & services, the market is further bifurcated into services such as nutrigenomics genetic testing and products. Nutrigenomics genetic testing services are anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on account of increasing demands for genetically modified products and growing concerns over the safety and health effects of these products.

The sector can now give superior services through nutrigenomics owing to advanced technologies. In the next five years, further progress would help the market value and brand establishment. New market players may concentrate on research and development in order to create options that meet both customer demand and help market players increase their brand value. Mergers and acquisitions, as well as new product creation, are other competitive strategies.



Major Market Players in the Global Nutrigenomics Market

BioGaia

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Nutrigenomix Inc.

23andMe, Inc.

Metagenics, Inc.

Genova Diagnostics, Inc.

DNA fit

MedGenome

Garden of Life, LLC.

GeneOmbio

WellGen Inc.,

XCODE Life.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Ingredion Incorporated

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Nutrigenomics Market, By Products & Services

Services

Products

Nutrigenomics Market, By Products

Vitamins & Supplements

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Nutrigenomics Market, By Technique

Saliva/Buccal Swab

Blood

Others

Nutrigenomics Market, By Application

Obesity

Cancer Research

Cardiovascular Diseases

Digestive Health

Others

Nutrigenomics Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

