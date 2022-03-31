New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surge Protector Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Voltage, By Sales Channel, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249537/?utm_source=GNW

Many buildings only have one surge protection device (SPD) at the main incoming panel and therefore do not distribute SPDs all through the building for cost and space considerations.



Surge protectors are inexpensive and simple to install across most panels across a structure, which is a driving reason for the country’s market growth. Surge protectors can provide complete protection for a whole building.



Various protective methods or equipment customised to each other are necessary to reliably safeguard a structural system against lightning strikes and surge voltages. Internal lightning protection, External lightning protection, grounding and equipotential bonding, and coordinated SPD system are some of the major categories.



A multi-level system of surge protection devices that are synchronised with each other is referred to as a coordinated SPD system. The actions below are advised for achieving a high-performance SPD system: Make lightning protection zones in the structural structure.



A conventional surge protector distributes electrical electricity to a number of devices hooked into the power strip via the outlet. The protector will channel any excess power into the outlet grounding wire if the voltage rises over the permitted threshold. Alongside to the hot and neutral wires are grounding wires. In case of the breakdown of the system of hot and neutral wires, they give a channel for electrical current to follow. A surge is defined as a voltage rise that lasts three nanoseconds or longer. A spike is defined as a voltage surge that lasts only few nanoseconds.



As a result, throughout the forecast period, the rising necessity to safeguard electrical equipment being used applications like solar plants and smart grids from lightning surges is anticipated to boost the segment’s expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The coronavirus’s negative worldwide consequences are already being seen, and need for surge protector is expected to rise in 2020. Following the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the World Health Organization issued a public health emergency. The epidemic has already spread to over 100 countries, causing tremendous mortality throughout the world. The export and import industries, as well as worldwide manufacturing, tourism, and the financial sector, have all been severely harmed.



Due to the suspension of manufacturing facilities in the region, European nations under lockdown have lost a significant amount of business and money. The epidemic had a significant influence on production and manufacturing operations, resulting in a decrease in surge protection device growth in 2020.



Market Growth Factors:



The demand for electronic device protection solutions is increasing



The rising use of electrical equipment, as well as the growing demand from utility consumers for power supply stability, has highlighted the need of enhancing the dependability and power quality of electric systems. Surge protection can prevent costly electronic equipment and objects from being destroyed. Surge protection devices will be in more demand all across the world as a result of this.



In rising economies, high-tech equipment has to be protected



The adoption of smart devices is growing as the population of emerging countries grows and their economies expand. With an estimated 7.5 billion linked devices projected to embrace the Industrial Internet of Things by 2020, businesses are growing increasingly reliant on innovative technology. The level of living has significantly improved of increased industrialisation and disposable money. As a result, electronic item use and spending have increased dramatically in recent years.



Market Restraining Factors:



Misleading preconceptions and poor design specifications



To allow SPDs to sustain greater voltage surges, numerous components must be placed in parallel arrays in the circuit. To calculate the overall surge current capacity of the completed product, SPD makers compound the surge current capacity of each suppression element by the number of parallel components. This estimate may appear to be rational, yet it violates every engineering standard. During a surge occurrence, one particular suppression component may have to endure greater energy than just its neighbours due to poor mechanical design.



Type Outlook



The Surge Protector Market is classified into three categories based on Type: Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3. In 2020, the surge protector market’s Type 2 category registered for a significant revenue share. The Type 2 entrance panel is designed to be installed on the load side of the entrance panel. SPDs of Type 2 are intended for industrial and commercial use. Electrical appliances and distribution panels must be protected at all times in a factory or commercial facility, as power outages or equipment damage can significantly impede output.



Voltage Outlook



The Surge Protector Market is classified into three categories based on voltage: high, medium, and low. In the surge protector market, the high voltage category generated the highest revenue share in year 2020. 250 V, 500 V, and 1000 V high voltage multi-range DC power supplies produce 5 kW of clean output power in a compact 2U form size. Analog Devices’ high voltage surge stoppers, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, and circuit breaker ICs provide reliable front-end protection in tiny, easy-to-design, low-power, packages.



Sales Channel Outlook



Surge Protector Market is segmented into Online and Offline Sales Channels. In the surge protector market by 2020, the Online Sales channel will have a large revenue share. Surge protectors may be found at a variety of internet retailers. Furthermore, these online outlets offer a variety of brands and pricing, allowing buyers to select the most acceptable option. In addition, the growing popularity of e-commerce will increase demand for surge protectors in the online market.



Application Outlook



The Surge Protector Market is segmented into three categories based on application: industrial, commercial, and residential. In 2020, the commercial sector will have a considerable revenue share of the surge protector market. The commercial sector in emerging countries, such as India, is rising notably as a result of the government’s favourable initiatives, like Make in India and Startup India. Due to such positive steps, competition in the business sector is projected to heat up. As a result, commercial establishments are predicted to use SPDs to protect their equipment, avoid unwanted downtimes, save money, and increase profitability, resulting in the segment’s expansion throughout the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



The Surge Protector Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America region led the market with highest revenue share in 2020, with the highest revenue share. The area is known for being an early user of cutting-edge technology. Power use for residential and commercial purposes accounts for around 37% of overall electricity consumption in the United States. States in the United States, like Louisiana, Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi and are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes. As a result of all of these reasons, North America has accounted for the largest share in regional market.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; ABB Group, Honeywell International, Inc., General Electric (GE) Co. and Siemens AG are the forerunners in the Surge Protector Market. Companies such as Havells India Ltd., Schneider Electric SE and Eaton Corporation PLC are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Havells India Ltd., ABB Group, Honeywell International, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, Vertiv Holdings Co., General Electric (GE) Co., Siemens AG, Johnson Controls International PLC, and Legrand S.A.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Surge Protector Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:



Dec-2020: Eaton teamed up with Enel X, the advanced energy service business line of Enel Group. Together, the companies focused to develop a microgrid in Puerto Rico that allows the company to minimize its carbon footprints as well as demand on local energy infrastructure while enhancing energy resilience. Moreover, the collaboration would allow the company to share clean energy back in Puerto Rico’s electrical grid throughout the periods of excess generation.



Oct-2020: Schneider Electric came into a partnership with Semiotic Labs, a developer of an AI-driven predictive maintenance solution for rotating equipment and AC motors. The partnership aimed to strengthen the company’s offerings of managed services to assist the monitoring of rotating equipment like pumps, compressors, induction motors, and conveyors.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Eaton completed the acquisition of Royal Power Solutions, an electrical and power component company. The acquisition aimed to enable the company to strengthen its capability to invest in secular growth trends across its aerospace, eMobility, and electrical businesses.



Jan-2022: Schneider Electric completed the acquisition of Zeigo, a start-up for the climate-tech platform. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to improve its digital capabilities in sustainability, energy, and environmental commodity consulting. Moreover, the deal would also strengthen the company’s vision of digital energy transformation as well as its portfolio of clean energy services and solutions.



Mar-2021: Siemens Limited took over C&S Electric’s low voltage switchgear and busbar businesses in India. Following the acquisition, the company focused to build a manufacturing hub that would help in the export of solutions as the demand for low-voltage power distribution in India increases. In addition, the company aimed to strengthen its foothold in India.



Mar-2021: Eaton took over Tripp Lite, a major distributor of power quality products and connectivity solutions like surge protectors, rack power distribution units, single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, and enclosures for industrial, communications, medical, and data centers markets in the Americas. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its single-phase UPS business as well as enhance its distributed IT product portfolio and edge computing.



Jan-2021: Schneider Electric completed the acquisition of DC Systems, a stet-up based in the Netherlands that specializes in DC power conversion, AC/DC microgrids, and a full suite of DC solutions. Following this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its portfolio to support its customer-raised simplicity as well as resiliency for significant applications including long-distance applications like public lighting and creating microgrids in unreliable public grid environments.



Sep-2020: Hitachi ABB Power Grids entered into an agreement to acquire Pioneer Solutions, a US-based supplier of industry-leading front-to-back-office Commodities, Energy Trading, and Risk Management (C/ETRM) solutions. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its reach in new regions and segments. Moreover, under this acquisition, the latter company continues to offer an enhanced service level to the company’s existing customers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Oct-2021: Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure Power, the latest edition of its flagship power distribution system. Through this launch, the company aimed to deliver trusted ‘always-on’ power for healthcare, commercial buildings, data centers, industry, and infrastructure as well as digitize and simplify electrical distribution infrastructure. Moreover, the comprehensive IoT-enabled architecture and platform enhance predictive analytics working, cybersecurity features, and connectivity to ensure the security of equipment and personnel and minimize electrical fires.



Sep-2021: Legrand India introduced Living Now, the revolutionary range of electric controls. The product offers full-touch controls that perfectly revolutionize the significant ergonomics. Moreover, the product creation changed into an interface that provides the best class user experience, as well as interaction with it, is instant and good to touch because of the selected line and material.



Jun-2021: ABB Installation Products introduced Furse Surge Protection Series for main power supplies that offer advanced performance and convenient installation and maintenance. Moreover, the latest Furse Type 1 & Type 2 Surge Protection Series offers all the advantages of the original range for main power supplies.



Jan-2021: ABB India rolled out Formula DIN-Rail, a full suite of Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCBs), Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs), and Isolators for the electrical retail market. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer optimal safety in electrical circuits from possible damages due to short circuits, overload, and earth leakages in buildings.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Type 1



• Type 2, and



• Type 3



By Voltage



• High



• Medium and



• Low



By Sales Channel



• Offline and



• Online



By Application



• Industrial



• Commercial and



• Residential



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Havells India Ltd.



• ABB Group



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Schneider Electric SE



• Eaton Corporation PLC



• Vertiv Holdings Co.



• General Electric (GE) Co.



• Siemens AG



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Legrand S.A.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________