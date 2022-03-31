New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Sutures Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Filament, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249538/?utm_source=GNW

Sutures would help doctors to stitch up the deep cuts or wounds in the body. It helps to hold skin, blood vessels, tissues, and internal organs of the human body together after surgery or injury. During treatment of deep cuts, the doctor sews up the edges of the wound together layer by layer, leaving a suture inside the skin to close the wound. Through this process, tissues in the surgical area start healing the wounds without taking any mechanical support.



Nowadays, most of the sutures are made up of absorbable as well as non-absorbable synthetic materials for the treatment of deep wounds. The chemical industry played a vital role in the production of synthetic stitches. Polyvinyl alcohol was used to form the first-ever synthetic absorbable. Later on, the radiation sterilization process was used to form catgut sutures. Modern Suture has secure knot-tying properties, predictable tensile strength, good handling, and an antibacterial solution to avoid infection in the wound area.



Advancements in suture material options, surgeons can choose any sutures according to the need in the treatment. Choosing an appropriate and correct suturing method that consists of holding power of tissue, the strength of suture, absorbability can help to improve results and lower the risk of infection, and quickly heal the wound. Sutures and staples are incised into the wound are until they are completely healed.



Surgical sutures consist of both natural and man-made materials. For surgeries purpose, sutures are specially made up of Goretex whereas other synthetic sutures are made up of thin metal wire. Natural sutures are made from the drying and sterilizing cow or sheep intestine known as catgut. Silk and linen are other alternatives to Natural sutures.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic led to the change of the whole healthcare priorities. The Covid-19 pandemic had a major impact on the market of 2020. The healthcare sector mainly focused on providing complete facilities to the COVID-19 infected patients. When the whole world was imposed under complete lockdown to avoid the spread of the virus, All the surgeries related to the heart, lungs, kidneys, brains, and others were postponed or kept on hold avoiding the COVID-19 virus spread. Due to pandemic, Hospitals faced a shortage of medical staff as well as supplies of medical equipment.



To avoid the outbreak of the virus everyone was stacked under their roof which causes the dropdown in the graph of COVID-19cases. Owing to hold-on surgeries, the health care sector faced a huge shortage in demand for surgical sutures.



Market Growth Factors



Rise in chronic diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle



An increase in chronic diseases caused by the adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, which would contribute to the growth of the surgical suture market. According to the WHO, 60% of health issues are related to an unbalanced lifestyle which causes a problem like cardio-vascular diseases, joint and skeletal problems, overweight, metabolic diseases which encounter illness, disability and even death. Nowadays, in a busy schedule, unhealthy diet, alcohol, smoking, stress, drugs, and others are the main factors of adopting a bad lifestyle. Overuse of technology can be the most crucial reason for the sedentary lifestyle, which directly impacts the individual mental health as well as physical health.



Due to the rise in modern lifestyle, diseases such as cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, orthopedic disorders, mental illness, and heart diseases are becoming more common among people. Sometime, these diseases can be cured through surgical process which indirectly increases the growth of surgical suture for treatment.



Increase in road accidents cases



Accidents are the ninth leading cause of death globally. According to WHO, more than 20 to 50 million people suffers non-fatal injuries with many disabilities whereas more than 1.3 million people are cut short as a result of the road accident. The global surgical rate was 4,469 operations per 100,000 people per year. Road injuries cause economic losses to individuals, families as well as the whole nation.



More than 90% of death in an accident occurs in low and middle-income countries which cost 3% of the country’s gross domestic product. A major factor of road accidents is caused by overspeeding, rash driving, talking while driving, drinking and driving, poor road conditions, and many other reasons. People of the 5 to 29 age group people suffer the most from road accident cases.



Market Restraining Factors



Availability of substitute products



Topical skin adhesive and Sealing agents such as human fibrinogen, thrombin fleeces, gelatin sealants, fibrin sealants as well as devices such as ligating clips, wound closure strips, and stapling devices for the wound closure are the perfect alternatives of sutures used during the surgeries. These products provide a painless experience and better closure in the case of elder patients, those with frail skin. Strips and tapes are the perfect replacement for sutures for smaller lacerations. The availability of various non-invasive surgery procedures is gaining more momentum among healthcare professionals.



Wound closure devices such as stapling work quickly as compared to sutures. In the case of emergencies, preferring stapling over suturing saves time as well as reduce blood loss. Similarly, for the closure of the internal incision and wound, tissue adhesive is a relatively painless procedure without any removal. This alternative product provides more flexibility and a quick healing response to the wound. The availability and efficiency of the alternatives over surgical sutures is a key restraining factor for the growth of the surgical sutures market.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Absorbable and Non-absorbable. The Non-absorbable sutures segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the surgical suture market in 2020. Non-absorbable sutures are made up of man-made materials such as silk and natural fiber which go through a special process to kill all the bacteria and germs to finalize it for surgery use. Such sutures don’t metabolize with the human body. They are mostly used for slow-healing tissues, skin closure, tendon repair where absorbable suture doesn’t fulfill the requirement. Non-absorbable sutures need to be removed at a later date after the wound is healed.



Filament Outlook



Based on Filament, the market is segmented into Multifilament and Monofilament. The multifilament sutures segment recorded the largest revenue share in the surgical suture market in 2020. Multifilament sutures have both natural and synthetic structures consisting of multiple threads, twisted and braided together. Multiple threaded provides better knot security with high tensile which can pass through tissues easily. These sutures are highly flexible, which makes them easier to use. With the increase in demand and supply, the multifilament segment is expected to witness a surge in the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Ophthalmic Surgery, Wound Closure, and Others. The cardiovascular surgery segment garnered a significant revenue share in the surgical suture market in 2020. Cardiovascular surgery is operated in case of heart diseases and blood vessels to repair damage in the heart. Due to the adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle, most of the population is diagnosed with heart diseases which lead to heart operations which cause an increase in demand for surgical sutures over a forecast period. The intracutaneous suture is used to close the wound in open-heart surgeries. Most cardiac sutures are made up of polypropylene, polyester, and steel materials.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America emerged as the leading region in the surgical sutures market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. As compared to the other regions, the rise in government plans, development of healthcare infrastructure, population growth, lifestyle diseases are rapidly increasing in North America. Due to this more medical facilities are required to maintain a healthy lifestyle. High domestic income and technological advancement are among the key factors augmenting the growth of the regional surgical sutures market over the forecast period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Peters Surgical, Corza Medical, Smith & Nephew PLC, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, DemeTECH Corporation, Medtronic PLC, ConMed Corporation, and Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.



Strategies deployed in Surgical Sutures Market



Aug-2021: Medtronic entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intersect ENT, a global ENT medical technology leader. Following the acquisition, the company aimed to expand its product offering for nose, throat, and ear treatment. Moreover, Medtronc’s product line and customer base would help a patient suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis.



Jun-2021: Ethicon launched ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer, a new advanced bipolar energy device. Through this launch, the product provides string sealing and a better approach to more tissue than LigaSure Maryland. Additionally, the product is designed for procedures such as bariatric surgery, colorectal, thoracic, and gynecology.



Sep-2020: Smith+Nephew introduced HEALICOIL KNOTLESS Suture Anchor, advanced Healing Solutions for rotator cuff repair. The product has an open architecture design, combined with REGENESORB Material to ease a jump start in bone healing and formation.



Dec-2019: Ethicon introduced VISTASEAL Fibrin Sealant, which can help surgeons to control bleeding during operations. Through this launch, the product features a combination of clotting proteins found in human thrombin, fibrinogen, and plasma. Moreover, it forms adherent, durable and quick clot upon sealant to the bleed.



Nov-2018: Peters Surgical expanded its prevailing manufacturing facility in India. Through this expansion, the company aimed to expand its manufacturing capacity to 33 million surgical sutures a year. Moreover, Peter Surgical also planned to produce a medical product such as single-use instruments for laparoscopic surgery, surgical meshes, tissue glues, and surgical clips in its Manesar facility in Haryana.



Aug-2017: Ethicon unveiled ProxiSure Suturing Device launch in the U.S, an advanced laparoscopic suturing device. The product features suture, Ethicon nonmechanical, and curved needle technologies with high intuitive tissue repair. Moreover, the product is manufactured for precise suturing for tight spaces as well as for bariatric, colorectal, gynecology, and general surgeries.



Mar-2017: Johnson & Johnson’s Ethicon, along with DePuy Synthes introduced customized wound closure kits for orthopedic surgery in the U.S. The product delivers the Dermabond Prineo skin closure system and Ethicon Stratafix knotless tissue control devices, which provide customization during orthopedic procedures.



Mar-2017: Integra LifeScience signed a distribution agreement with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company. Under this agreement, Dr. Reddy would expand its offering and distribution of Suturable DuraGen, DuraGen Plus, and Dural Regeneration Matrices for Indian patients. In addition, the company would provide an innovative regenerative technology solution to expand patients and neurosurgeons in India.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Absorbable



• Non-absorbable



By Filament



• Multifilament



• Monofilament



By Application



• General Surgery



• Cardiovascular Surgery



• Orthopedic Surgery



• Obstetrics & Gynecology



• Ophthalmic Surgery



• Wound Closure



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Peters Surgical



• Corza Medical



• Smith & Nephew PLC



• Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



• DemeTECH Corporation



• Medtronic PLC



• ConMed Corporation



• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation



