Insights on the Cloud Advertising Global Market to 2027 - Featuring IBM, SAP, Oracle and Google Among Others

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Advertising Market By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Advertising Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Cloud advertising solutions lay down the foundation for virtual advertising platforms on online and social media platforms for the effective advertisement of brands & services. In the last few years, there is an increase in demand for dynamic optimization of advertisements as well as virtual campaign management process, which is contributing to the high deployment of various cloud advertising solutions among various industries like business service providers, media & entertainment, retail, and others.

Moreover, cloud advertising services help companies at several phases of an advertisement, be it selecting an ad to fix the price whenever the ad is about to reach the end-users. Further, cloud advertising also assists companies to advertise their products in different regions at different levels of online advertising. The cloud advertisement offers a wide range of tools and services related to various segments like business-to-consumer and business-to-business. The cloud advertising market delivers numerous integrated solutions and services that help companies to carry out digital advertising to spread awareness among the people of their products and persuade them to buy one. The growing awareness and increasing adoption of cloud solutions among internet users is expected to surge the growth of the cloud advertising market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous problems in the business domain. Due to the imposition of various government regulations to curb the spread of the virus, companies are forced to adapt and alter their rules and policies. The unavailability of workforce, partial or complete lockdown in various nations, ban of travel activities within or across borders are some of the difficulties faced by the companies' management. All these inconveniences motivated enterprises to adopt advanced solutions and technologies to sustain in the competitive market and thus, the demand for various cloud-based solutions like cloud advertising has increased in the pandemic.

Several companies were running campaigns to spread awareness about the pandemic situation as a part of their social responsibilities. In addition, advertising is one of the main methods, through which companies maintain strived to maintain their brand image, thereby accelerating the adoption rate of advertising solutions.

Market Growth Factors:

Targeted marketing and consumer analytics are in high demand

With the development of various latest marketing strategies and models, companies are highly adopting these advanced tools to improve brand loyalty and reach out to more customers across the globe. Marketers are targeting the potential customers sitting at their homes through cloud advertising. Traditional advertising methods have some restrictions but as the technologies are becoming more sophisticated and facilitate the way of advertisers to reach their audience. As a result, companies require some targeted marketing and consumer analytics for the same. This is expected to augment the growth of the cloud advertising market in the coming years.

The increasing influence of internet users and the high usage of digital media

The rising number of smartphone users, high internet penetration, and growing usage of digital media is expected to expand the number of online users across the globe, which is estimated to open new growth avenues for the cloud advertising market over the forecast period. As everything is getting digitalized and smartphones users have the access to high-speed internet, the consumption of digital content has also increased which is expected to create more lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Market Restraining Factor:

Strict cloud policies and increasing data security concerns

The increasing demand for digital advertising is contributing to the demand for cloud advertising whereas this increased demand is expected to expand the data collection from users through numerous sources. Further, there are several policies and regulations framed by the regulatory bodies to facilitate the high level of security in cloud advertising. Though, such regulations and norms are serving as important safety measures that are rigid in nature, which may impede the growth of the cloud advertising market.

Component Outlook

Based on Component, the market is segmented into Platform (Without Services) and Services. The Platform (Without Services) market dominated the Global Cloud Advertising Market by Component 2020, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2027. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21% during (2021 - 2027).

Application Outlook

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Customer Management, Campaign Management, Experience Management, Analytics & Insights and Real-Time Engagement. The Customer Management market dominated the Global Cloud Advertising Market by Application 2020. The Campaign Management market is showcasing a significant growth during the forecast period. a CAGR of 17.7% during (2021 - 2027). Additionally, The Experience Management market is expected to exhibit promising growth during the forecast period.

Deployment Type Outlook

Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Public Cloud and Private Cloud. The Public Cloud market dominated the Global Cloud Advertising Market by Deployment Type 2020, growing at a CAGR of 17.9 % during the forecast period. The Private Cloud market is expected to showcase highest growth during (2021 - 2027).

Enterprise Size Outlook

Based on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. As compared to SMEs, large enterprises are generally publicly traded enterprises, and thus, are willing to invest in cloud-based data warehouse solutions owing to the huge volume of structured and unstructured data generated by the enterprises. Moreover, large enterprises are the key adopters of the private cloud because of the high importance of the collected data that is perceptible to enterprises.

End User Outlook

Based on End User, the market is segmented into Retail & Consumer Goods, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Education, Travel & Hospitality, Telecom, and Others. Cloud advertising is a crucial part of the retail and eCommerce industry that assists marketers in improving their business' operational efficiency. Companies operating in this industry have a huge volume of customer data, which helps in providing tailored experiences to their customers. Cloud advertising enables marketers to develop influencing content and improve their customer engagement. It is expected to further help consumer goods providers to enhance their brand loyalty and compel customers to buy their products.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing demand for cloud advertising across enterprises and increasing technological advancements across various industries. In addition, the rising penetration of advanced technologies and application development across sectors are estimated to bolster the growth of the regional cloud advertising market. The rising adoption of cloud computing solutions among various companies along with the high competition is anticipated to spur the growth of the regional cloud advertising market.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc. is the major forerunners in the Cloud Advertising Market. Companies such as Experian PLC, Acquia, Inc., Demandbase, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Salesforce.com, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Experian PLC, Acquia, Inc., Demandbase, Inc., and Imagine Communications, Inc. (Harris Broadcast).

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2017, Nov - 2021, Aug) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Cloud Advertising Market by Component

4.1 Global Cloud Advertising Platform (Without Services) Market by Region

4.2 Global Cloud Advertising Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cloud Advertising Market by Application

5.1 Global Cloud Advertising Customer Management Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Advertising Campaign Management Market by Region

5.3 Global Cloud Advertising Experience Management Market by Region

5.4 Global Cloud Advertising Analytics & Insights Market by Region

5.5 Global Cloud Advertising Real-Time Engagement Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Cloud Advertising Market by Deployment Type

6.1 Global Public Cloud Advertising Market by Region

6.2 Global Private Cloud Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Cloud Advertising Market by Enterprise Size

7.1 Global Large Enterprises Cloud Advertising Market by Region

7.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Cloud Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Cloud Advertising Market by End User

8.1 Global Retail & Consumer Goods Cloud Advertising Market by Region

8.2 Global BFSI Cloud Advertising Market by Region

8.3 Global Media & Entertainment Cloud Advertising Market by Region

8.4 Global Education Cloud Advertising Market by Region

8.5 Global Travel & Hospitality Cloud Advertising Market by Region

8.6 Global Telecom Cloud Advertising Market by Region

8.7 Global Others Cloud Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global Cloud Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 IBM Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:

10.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansion:

10.1.6 SWOT Analysis

10.2 SAP SE

10.3 Oracle Corporation

10.4 Google LLC

10.5 Salesforce.com, Inc.

10.6 Adobe, Inc.

10.7 Experian PLC

10.8 Acquia, Inc.

10.9 Demandbase, Inc.

10.10. Imagine Communications, Inc. (Harris Broadcast)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xf9myk