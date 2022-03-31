New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Device, By Modes of Operation, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249540/?utm_source=GNW

The TETRA standard was created with a range of conventional PMR user organizations in mind, including public safety, transportation, military, utilities, government, PAMR, commercial, and the oil and gas industry. It contains a lot of safety and emergency features. Its scalable architecture enables implementation in networks ranging from single-site local area coverage to multiple-site nationwide coverage.



With four different channels over one radio carrier and 25 kHz spacing across carriers, TETRA utilizes time-division multiple access (TDMA). It is possible to use both point-to-points as well as point-to-multipoint transfer. The standard also includes digital data transmission, however at a modest data rate. TETRA Mobile Stations (MS) can interact via switching and management infrastructure (SwMI) made up of TETRA base stations in direct-mode operation (DMO) or trunked-mode operation (TMO) (TBS). DMO includes the ability to use a sequence of one or multiple TETRA terminals as relays, in addition to permitting direct communications in instances where network coverage is not available. This feature is referred as a DMO gateway from DMO to TMO or a DMO repeater from DMO to DMO.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic provoked the imposition of strict lockdown laws in several countries, causing delays in the import and export of Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System equipment. Both consumers and the market have been harmed by COVID-19. To minimize the spread of COVID-19 among persons, electronic manufacturing hubs were temporarily shut down. This factor had a significant impact on the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market’s supply chain, resulting in a scarcity of materials, components, and final products in the market. Due to a lack of company continuity, revenue and shareholder returns have suffered considerable declines, resulting in financial disruptions to the market. Moreover, the market for terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) systems is also hampered by a significant drop in infrastructure construction and installation projects.



Market Growth Factors:



The enhanced voice quality of the TETRA system



Clarity, distortion, noise, and end-to-end transmission delay are all features of speech quality. Due to the fact that PMR or professional mobile radio, is a narrow spectral wireless technology, low bit rate voice coder/decoders (Codecs) with a bit rate of around 4kbits/s are often used to convert voice signals into a digital code for transmission, and then to convert the digital code into a representation of the original voice signal at the receiving end. The specific qualities of voice quality can vary depending on the type of codec utilized. All codecs should deliver continual high-quality voice communications throughout the service region, regardless of the strength of the RF signal.



Better radio frequency coverage



The emitted RF power and receiver sensitivity, as well as the propagation properties of the radio frequency in use, define the extent of RF coverage. The variation in RF coverage performance between analog and digital should be negligible if these determining criteria are the same. The way receiver sensitivity is specified in analog differs from how it is specified in digital. The RF signal level required to create a 20dB signal-to-noise ratio is the acknowledged method of specifying analog receiver sensitivity, whereas the RF signal level at which a specified Bit Error Rate (BER) is displayed is the acceptable method of specifying digital receiver sensitivity.



Market Restraining Factors:



The increased cost of the service



Due to the fact that TETRA was developed in order to address the PAMR market with every possible function, complexity and development costs appeared as the most significant contributions to the higher cost of the final product. Multiple user interactions in a TETRA infrastructure necessitate fast and specialized switch nodes which are costly. The number of sites necessary to cover the same area as an existing analog system could be two or more times than that. With a set cost of site rent, maintenance, frequency license, and backbone links, more sites necessitate a larger initial investment. Liner modulation necessitates the use of expensive technology.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware and Software. In 2020, the software segment acquired a significant revenue share of the terrestrial trunked radio market. There is a rising demand for software components due to the development of software applications that are majorly facilitating various features such as automatic location messages, remoting radio monitors, accessing voice, and data information.



Device Outlook



Based on Device, the market is segmented into Portable and Vehicular. In 2020, the portable segment garnered the maximum revenue share of the terrestrial trunked radio systems market. As the portable devices are compact and handy, they are more convenient to use. In addition, when there is no network, mobiles and portables can use ’direct mode,’ which allows them to share channels directly. This feature is also called walkie-talkie mode.



Modes of Operation Outlook



Based on Modes of Operation, the market is segmented into Trunked Mode Operation (TMO) and Direct Mode Operation (DMO). The direct mode operation accounted for the second-largest revenue share of the terrestrial trunked radio systems in 2020. Direct Mode Operation refers to the capability of TETRA radio terminals to connect with one another while operating independently of the network, much like walkie-talkies. In addition, it can also be employed in specific professional settings, such as accidents or unusual conditions. During a chase, for example, two patrol cars may exit the coverage area, but two police units must still communicate. Both units will be able to continue the interaction and exchange of information in direct mode.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Military & Defense, Government & Public Safety, Commercial, Industrial, Transportation, Utilities, and Others. In 2020, the military and defense segment garnered the highest revenue share in the terrestrial trunked radio systems market. The increased growth of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of terrestrial trunked radio systems across the defense sector. TETRA services are widely being employed in this sector for multiple purposes such as, to communicate with other security authorities and command and control of military police activities, security of crucial objects, and defense material deployment.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America procured a significant revenue share of the terrestrial trunked radio systems market. The rising utilization of TETRA technology across the region is due to the rising investment by the government of the US in order to strengthen the defense infrastructure of the nation. The increased penetration of the technologies and advancements across the defense sector of the US is driving the growth of the market across North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include DAMM Cellular Systems A/S, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, Rohill Engineering B.V., Rolta India Limited, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Airbus SE, and Motorola Solutions, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market



Oct-2021: Motorola expanded its geographical footprint in Romania. The company would expand TETRA’s reach across the country and would also enhance the mission-critical communications of public safety organizations of the European countries. In addition, it would reinforce the daily operations of public safety agencies and first responders with increased coverage of the nationwide TETRA network while assisting emergency services of Romania with improved security and flexibility.



Sep-2021: Hytera came into an agreement with Shenzhen Metro Line 12, the rapid transit system for Shenzhen city. Hyteria would supply inclusive integrated communication solutions to the entity. Moreover, Hytera’s complete 800M Tetra digital trunking solution includes onboard mobile radios, DIB R5, base stations, 400M PDT station management system, and handheld radios. Further, these solutions would establish efficient communication across train drivers, station operation staff, and the control center.



Aug-2021: Sepura, an entity of HYTERA, rolled out AutoMate, an addition to its applications portfolio. The new product would meet customers’ requirements by improving operations across public safety and commercial sites. In addition, the new product operates by enabling TETRA radio automation through situational triggers and geofencing. Moreover, the new product assists control room staff through efficient and fast data sharing. Further, it would also support field officers who are free to focus on mission-critical operations.



Aug-2021: Motorola teamed up with the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support. With this collaboration, Motorola would deliver secure digital radio communications for 16 naval vessels and training platforms to the German Navy. In addition, the company would provide mission-critical communications intending to support onboard security teams in-charge of the safety of crews at sea and the operational readiness of naval vessels.



Dec-2020: DAMM Cellular Systems teamed up with the Petroleum Authority of Thailand, a listed oil and gas company owned by the Thai state. Following this collaboration, DAMM Cellular Systems would provide a radio communication system to PTT for its gas separation plant. In addition, this collaboration would fulfill the PTT’s demand for seamless TETRA solutions and bridges. Moreover, TETRA’s API would enable PTT to integrate third-party applications to allow PTT to customize the solution to meet their specific requirements and eliminate the cost for new applications.



Nov-2020: Motorola released MXP600, a smart and powerful next-generation Terrestrial Trunked Radio. The company aimed to fulfill the demands of the transportation industry onwards. In addition, the highly rugged lightweight radio comprises the ability to enhance mission-critical voice communication while it can also cooperate with other solutions.



Jun-2019: DAMM cellular systems launched VHF FT5 radio, the world’s first VHF TETRA radio at CCW. The new product leverages extra coverage that can be acquired with VHF as well as maintain all the industry-leading functions provided by TETRA. In addition, the new product would allow customers to expand their current range and benefit from the significant coverage per site across rural areas.



May-2017: Hytera acquired Sepura Group, a leading vendor of TETRA products and solutions based in Cambridge. This acquisition would strengthen Hytera’s portfolio of technological innovation in TETRA. In addition, this acquisition would add sophisticated engineering talent along with an experienced operating team and improve the channel partner of the company all over the world.



Apr-2017: Airbus entered into an agreement with Chongqing city based in Southwest China. This agreement would enable Airbus to strengthen its position in the regional market. In addition, a single integrated Tetra radio communication system would be deployed across four metro lines of the Chongqing Metro along with three switch centers to support operation, cross-line train dispatching, and security.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



By Device



• Portable



• Vehicular



By Modes of Operation



• Trunked Mode Operation (TMO)



• Direct Mode Operation (DMO)



By End User



• Military & Defense



• Government & Public Safety



• Commercial



• Industrial



• Transportation



• Utilities



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• DAMM Cellular Systems A/S



• Hytera Communications Corporation Limited



• Rohill Engineering B.V.



• Rolta India Limited



• JVCKENWOOD Corporation



• Simoco Wireless Solutions



• Airbus SE



• Motorola Solutions, Inc.



