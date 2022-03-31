New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Underfloor Heating Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By System, By Installation Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249542/?utm_source=GNW

Water systems employ the length of a pipe to pump water through a heat source to heat the floor, whereas electrical systems use electrical cables to generate heat. Electric underfloor heating systems are more suited to smaller spaces like bathrooms since water underfloor heating systems take more space and deployment time.



Underfloor heating (UFH) is a better and more efficient technique to heat a single dwelling. In addition, UFH softly give warmth to people and items in the room from the ground by using radiant heat technology. The benefits of underfloor heating are energy efficient, require low maintenance, design freedom and adaptability of floor heaters, as well as safety & ease of installation, which are among the important factors fueling the growth of the underfloor heating market in the coming years.



The Underfloor Heating Market is increasing over the world as new building approaches such as insulation and controls improve in quality. The expanding use of underfloor heating systems in the residential sector, refurbishment activities in developed countries such as the United States and Germany and rising demand for high-end amenities and flexibility are estimated to augment the growth of the market.



Along with that, government regulations for energy efficiency and standards for the use of electrical and electric appliances would encourage the use of sustainable technologies, which boost market growth. Due to high operating costs and significant energy and heat loss, the new advanced underfloor heating systems are increasing the rate of replacement of legacy heating systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the growth of the overall business domain. The impositions of various restrictions like complete lockdown ban on imports & exports and shutdown of the manufacturing units has significantly impacted the production and sales of various products across the world. Manufacturers, on the other hand, are employing imaginative and innovative tactics to recruit workers in order to satisfy their minimum production requirements.



Various building and engineering projects around the world were shut down during the pandemic, causing a financial recession in the construction business in every country and creating job opportunities. However, as things are getting back on track, underfloor heating market would recover from the pandemic and bode well in the upcoming years due to the rise in the construction of healthcare facilities across the world.



Market Growth Factors:



Growing investments in the development of new infrastructure



Romans were the first to use hydronic underfloor heating to heat their personal spaces. Following WWII, the sector saw fast technological and product design developments. Product demand will be boosted by continued rollouts of efficient and enhanced space heating solutions across smart cities, as well as an increase in the number of green construction projects. In addition, the growing commercial and residential sectors, as well as fast industrialization, would enhance market trends.



Quick heating and easy to manage



Since underfloor heating products are easy to maintain and provide quick heating to the space, its popularity is rapidly increasing across the world. Major industry players are shifting their business strategies to focus on product differentiation and innovation for a broad range of products to meet a variety of client needs. Underfloor heating allows customers to construct their home however they want, taking advantage of every inch of wall and floor space. Users may still choose the type of flooring they want because floor heating works with laminate, wood, tile, stone, carpet, and more.



Market Restraining Factors:



High cost of installation



Electric systems allow for quick installation, with many systems being able to be installed in an average-sized bathroom in as little as 1-2 days. The cost of installation will vary based on the system users choose, the size of the room, and the installer’s fee; labour costs for installation would also be incurred by the customer till the time, it get ready to use. Customers also need to hire a competent electrician to connect the system to the power supply, which might take many hours and cost a lot of money.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the underfloor heating market is segmented into Hydronic and Electric. The electric segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the underfloor heating market in 2020. Electric underfloor heating is commonly used in kitchens and bathrooms since these rooms typically have hard flooring (which can feel cold when barefoot) and a lot of furniture and fittings, leaving limited area for effective radiators. Owing to the various features offered by these heating systems, the growth of the segment would register a surge during the forecast period.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the underfloor heating market is fragmented into Residential, Commercial and Industrial. The commercial segment registered a significant revenue share in the underfloor heating market in 2020. The rise in the number of commercial spaces like offices, across the world, especially in region with cold weather is one of the factors escalating the growth of the segment during the forecast period.



System Outlook



On the basis of system, the underfloor heating market is divided into Heating System and Control System. The control system segment acquired a significant revenue share in the underfloor heating market in 2020. Using control loops, a control system can manage, commands, directs, or regulates the behaviour of heating devices. Since this control system can help in managing the flow of heat through different channel, this segment would witness a spike during the forecast period.



Installation Type Outlook



By installation, the underfloor heating market is classified into New Installation and Retrofit Installation. The New Installation segment procured the highest revenue share in the underfloor heating market in 2020. In ongoing building projects, new installation refers to the installation of new underfloor heating systems, as well as related equipment, insulation, and other supplies. Government initiatives in major emerging and developed countries to invest in the creation of smart cities with green buildings have fuelled demand for new underfloor heating installations. These factors would further boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the underfloor heating market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Europe emerged as the leading region in the underfloor heating market with the maximum revenue share in 2020. The continuous large-scale renovations, as well as government rules prohibiting the installation of gas boilers in new homes, have fueled the expansion of the electric underfloor heating business. In addition, the existence of cold countries in this region, as well as people’s desire for comfort in their homes, has increased demand for underfloor heating systems.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Uponor Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Pentair PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, The Danfoss Group, Warmup PLC.



Recent Strategies deployed in Underfloor Heating Market



Mar-2021: Uponor introduced a new range of underfloor heating (UFH) packs. These packs would assist installers complete high-quality projects quicker and simpler than ever before. In addition, these new UFH packs would make it easy for installers to source everything they require for a project from one place.



Oct-2020: Honeywell took over Rocky Research, a leader specializing in thermal, energy, and power management solutions. This acquisition aimed to expand Honeywell’s prevailing, wide portfolio that consists of energy storage, power generation systems, and power and thermal management systems.



Sep-2020: Schneider Electric formed a partnership with geo (Green Energy Options), the smart home energy specialist. This partnership aimed to provide the first fully connected, complete heating control system that utilizes the whole range of smart meter data. ¬¬¬¬¬



Jan-2020: Emerson launched the Warm Tiles ColorTouch line of thermostats. These products are developed to control in-floor heating systems simply and economically that include a WiFi-enabled version, which provides users remote access to their system from a mobile device or web browser.



Aug-2019: Emerson completed the acquisition of the Spence and Nicholson product lines from Circor International. This acquisition aimed to support Emerson’s wide portfolio of steam system solutions for the process industry.



Jul-2019: Schneider Electric released an in-row cooling unit. This unit is developed to place 30kW of heat removal in racks with high-density computing. In addition, this product could be added to the prevailing data centers where heat output in some racks exceeds the available capacity of the data center room cooling.



May-2019: Danfoss took over Leanheat Oy, a Finnish software company. Under this acquisition, Danfoss’ deep system and application know-how would be combined with Leanheat’s strong capabilities in making analytics-based software solutions an important lever to strengthen Danfoss’ position under key segments such as Multi-Family Houses and District Heating Systems, and to further improve the digitalization of its main components.



May-2018: Uponor unveiled electric underfloor heating solution, called Comfort E. This solution is the ultra-slim electric underfloor heating system designed to provide convenience and speed of installation for any room, with a mat that can easily be rolled out under the floor finish & connected to the electrical system.



May-2018: Danfoss unveiled Danfoss Icon, a series of trendsetting 230-volt room thermostats. Danfoss Icon would offer a solution for all the floor heating and floor cooling control needs.



Feb-2018: Warmup introduced the Tempo thermostat, an addition to its programmable thermostat line. This product would fulfill the requirement for an attractive and customer-friendly programmable thermostat to be utilized with the company’s underfloor heating cables.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product Type



• Hydronic



• Electric



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



• Industrial



By System



• Heating System



• Control System



By Installation Type



• New Installation



• Retrofit Installation



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Uponor Corporation



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Pentair PLC



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Emerson Electric Co.



• Schneider Electric SE



• Siemens AG



• The Danfoss Group



• Warmup PLC



