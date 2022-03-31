Test and Measurement Equipment Market Worth USD 16400 Million by 2028 With Growing at CAGR of 6.8% | Opportunities, Trends, Challenges, Drivers, Key Players, Top Countries

Pune, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Test and Measurement Equipment Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Test and Measurement Equipment market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

The global Test and Measurement Equipment market was valued at USD 10810 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 16400 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2021-2027.

Test and Measurement equipment comprises tools or instruments that can help analyze, validate, and verify electronic, electrical, and mechanical systems and their output.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Test and Measurement Equipment Market Are:



Keysight

Anritsu

Tektronix

Rohde & Schwarz

Ametek

Viavi

Teledyne

Ceyear

Advantest

National Instruments

Exfo

Yokogawa Electric

Gw Instek

RIGOL Technologies

Transcom Instrument

Siglent

Uni Trend Technology

Scientech Technologies Pvt. Ltd

B&K Precision

Global Test and Measurement Equipment key players include Keysight, Anritsu, Tektronix, Rohde & Schwarz, Ametek etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share over 30%.

In terms of product, Microwave/ Millimeter-wave is the largest segment, with a share over 31%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by IT & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, etc.

Segment by Type

Microwave/ Millimeter-wave Measuring Instruments

Photoelectric Measuring Instruments

Communication Measuring Instruments

Basic Measuring Instruments

Segment by Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

IT & Telecommunications

Healthcare (Medical & Pharmaceuticals)

Semiconductor & Electronics

Industrial

Others

Test and Measurement Equipment market reports offers key study on the market position of the Test and Measurement Equipment manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 47%, followed by North America and Europe.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

