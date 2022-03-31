Tulikivi Corporation’s annual report for 2021 has been published

English Finnish

The Tulikivi Corporation annual report for 2021 includes the company's financial statements for 2021 and the auditors' report, the Board of Directors' report, the corporate governance statement and the remuneration report. Tulikivi Corporation has published its financial statements for the first time in the XHTML format compliant with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements of the consolidated financial statements have been tagged with XBRL. The auditor has submitted a certification report on the ESEF financial statements. The financial statements are appended to this bulletin in the XHTML format and the annual report as a PDF file. The files are also available on the company's website at www.tulikivi.com .

