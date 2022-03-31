Wattum Expands US Presence with 14 MW Bitcoin Mining Facility in Georgia

MIAMI, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wattum Management Inc. (“Wattum”) has expanded colocation availability for their clients at a Bitcoin mining facility in West Point, Georgia with EZ Blockchain, a crypto facility design and construction company based out of Chicago, IL.



The project plan outlines a 14 MW expansion in which mobile mining containers have been installed to construct a fully mobile data center site. Wattum and EZ Blockchain have been partners for the last 2 years, with the EZ Blockchain team utilizing Wattum’s facility management services.

Wattum is one of the largest US-based crypto mining solutions providers and mining equipment distributors, offering a range of services including hosting, facility construction, and management.

In January 2022, Wattum and EZ Blockchain diversified their relations and began working together as hosting partners; the West Point, GA location has since gone live as of February 1, 2022.

The West Point facility is equipped with mobile mining containers, a novel offering in the company’s broad catalog of mining solutions. Wattum also has its own mobile crypto mining containers, offered as 10-foot, 20-foot, or 40-foot retrofitted containers that can host up to 360 ASIC units, and can be employed by customers as part of the company’s buildout division. This offers a unique opportunity for Wattum clients, providing them with additional resources in the optimization of their mining operations such as site scoping, container installation, and competitive price guarantees around the world.

“We are very proud to be growing our partnership with the EZ Blockchain team. Having worked together for over 2 years now, the expansion in West Point with mobile mining solutions is an exciting venture that will allow us to showcase how far we’ve come in terms of advancements and innovations in mining technology. The Wattum Mobile Mining Containers represent a new era of crypto mining and we are excited to share this opportunity with our customers.”

Arseniy Grusha, CEO of Wattum



The West Point expansion joins three of Wattum’s other US-based colocation options, one of which is currently under construction in Niagara, NY, further expanding Wattum’s American presence as the Bitcoin and crypto industries continue to garner widespread support and adoption.

Contact:

Igor Lee

lee@wattums.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd9f1cc0-1bb4-4306-a2a1-1494070b418a