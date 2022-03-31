New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Regulations, Reimbursement, Major Deals, Key Players Analysis, Trends & Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06249707/?utm_source=GNW

Historically, large multinational companies have dominated IVD market in China; today, domestic companies such as Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering (KHB) being one of the largest - are now gaining market share.



China is a large and fast-growing in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market - in fact, only second to the United States in terms of value. China’s quickly aging population means the country is experiencing an explosion of chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. All of these conditions can be diagnosed and monitored using IVD products. Moreover, The State Council issued a guideline to implement the country’s Healthy China initiative to diminish the incidence of disability among elderly people aged between 65 and 74 years by 2022 by offering medical and health services. Such initiatives by the government are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Impact of COVID-19 on China In-Vitro Diagnostics Market



The COVID–19 outbreak has become a global stress test. As the number of people infected with the virus continues to rise around the world, uncertainties about global economic growth increases. The COVID–19 disease has infected around 486 Million people worldwide. Globally the death toll has reached 6,157,201 according to the latest statistics from the Worldometers (as of March 30, 2022). In China, COVID–19 disease has infected around 147,437 people (as of March 30, 2022), and the death toll has reached 4,638. The clouds of the new coronavirus threat loom over the world and continue to create havoc in the lives of millions of people. Maximum testing and quick hospitalization are key components for flattening the curve. In this scenario, the in-vitro diagnostics forms the crux of increased testing. Manufacturers in the in-vitro diagnostic market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period. For instance, in April 2021, Sysmex Corporation obtained in vitro diagnostic approval for the manufacturing and marketing of the DetectAmp SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit, a SARS coronavirus nucleic acid kit that detects the RNA of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The novel coronavirus has accelerated the research and development activities in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Development and production in maximum numbers is the need of the hour. Therefore, quick approvals are proving to be the cherry on the cake for the growth of the in-vitro diagnostic market.



China IVD Market Segment Wise Analysis

• Immunoassay captures maximum share of the China IVD market, being followed by Clinical Chemistry segment.

• Molecular Testing stands at the 3rd spot and its market share is expected to rise throughout the forecast period, due to steady demand of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) products in China IVD market.

• China SMBG market is dominated by foreign IVD companies such as Roche.

• Microbiology and Hematology segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

• Point of Care Testing accounts for least share of the China IVD market.



China IVD Market Company Analysis

• Roche captures maximum share of the China IVD market, followed by Sysmex Corporation.

• Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd. and Abbott Laboratories are the other top two players in the China IVD market.

• Sysmex has built a robust infrastructure in China, working with more than 400 sales distributors to provide products and services throughout the country.

• In Abbott’s worldwide diagnostics business, sales growth over the last four years reflected the acquisition of Alere in October of 2017.

• In March 2022, Mindray, a global leading medical solution provider, has launched the new BC-700 Series, a revolutionary hematology analyzer series that incorporates both complete blood count (CBC) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) tests.

• In February 2022, Sysmex Corporation formed a capital and business tie-up with KAINOS Laboratories, Inc. with a view toward strengthening capabilities to develop and produce diagnostic reagents in the immunochemistry field.



The research report titled “China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Regulations, Reimbursement, Major Deals, Key Players Analysis, Trends & Recent Developments - Forecast to 2028” provides a comprehensive analysis of the China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.



This 263 Page report with 33 Figures and 3 Tables has been analyzed from 13 View Points:

1) China IVD Market and Forecast (2010 - 2028)

2) Impact of COVID-19 on China IVD Market

3) China IVD Market Share and Forecast (2010 - 2028)

4) China IVD Market & Forecast – By Segment (2010 - 2028)

5) Development Environment and Regulatory Status in China IVD market

6) China IVD Market & Forecast – Key Players Sales Analysis (2010 - 2027)

7) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China

8) Regulatory History/Status/Trends in China IVD Market

9) Reimbursement of IVD Products in China

10) Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies

11) IVD Market – Recent Developments

12) IVD Market – Major Deals

13) China IVD Industry Drivers & Challenges



China IVD Market – By Application Segment

1. Clinical Chemistry Market

2. Immunoassay Market

3. Hematology Market

4. Coagulation Market

5. Microbiology Market

6. Molecular Testing Market

7. Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market

8. Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market



China IVD Sales & Forecast – Key Players Analysis

1. Roche Diagnostics

2. Abbott Laboratories

3. Sysmex Corporation

4. Mindray Medical International Limited

5. Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

6. Bio–Rad Laboratories, Inc

7. Danaher Corporation

8. Biomerieux

9. Others



Profiles of Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies in China

• Dian Diagnostics Group Co. Ltd. (Formerly Zhejiang Di’an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd.)

• ADICON Clinical Laboratories

• Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

• Kindstar Global

• BGI-Shenzhen

• OriGene Technologies



Data Source



The analyst employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.



Research Methodologies



Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.



Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.



