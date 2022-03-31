Outlook on the Music Distribution Services Global Market to 2030 - Integration of Virtual Reality in the Music Distribution Platform Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Distribution Services Market by Type, Deployment Mode, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The music industry makes recorded music available to customers through music distribution. It is a key part of the company's business strategy, allowing customers to buy music in stores, download it, or listen to it online. Traditionally, distribution firms establish agreements with record labels that allow them to market the label's merchandise. The distributor keeps a portion of the profit from each unit sold and pays the remaining amount to the label. Since the internet's introduction, the mechanics of music distribution have evolved drastically, with varied results for musicians, which further fuels the growth of music distribution services market.



Increase in number of active music listeners around the globe acts a key driver of the global music distribution services market. In addition, rise in interest in listening to international and different varieties of music is strengthening the growth of the market. However, data leakage and chances of piracy during online music distribution hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in use of OTT platform and integration of virtual reality are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.



The global music distribution services market is segmented into type, deployment mode, end user, and region. By type, the market is bifurcated into artist-t-fan and distributor to digital retailers. Depending on deployment, it is segregated into on-premise and cloud. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented into record companies and independent music producer. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The market players operating in the music distribution services market include Amuse, Ditto Music, Horus Music, Kobalt Corp, LANDR Audio, RouteNote Inc., The Orchard (Sony), Spotify, Symphonic Distribution, and Tunecore. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and others, which help to drive the growth of the global music distribution services market.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3. Impact of government regulations on global music distribution service market

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in number of active music listener around the globe

3.4.1.2. Increase in interest international and different varieties of music

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. Increase in risk of data leakage and music piracy concerns in online music distribution

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Integration of virtual reality in the music distribution platform

3.1. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.1.1. Impact on market size

3.1.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.1.3. Economic impact

3.1.4. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.1.5. Opportunity window



CHAPTER 4: MUSIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Artist-to-fan

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Distributor-to-digital retailers

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: MUSIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

5.1. Overview

5.2. On-premise

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Cloud

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MUSIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICE MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.2. Independent music producers

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Record companies

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: MUSIC DISTRIBUTION SERVICE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Key player positioning analysis, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Competitive dashboard



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. Amuse

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Ditto Music

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Key executive

9.2.3. Company snapshot

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. Horus Music

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.4. Kobalt Music Group

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key executive

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. LANDR Audio

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. RouteNote Inc

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. Loudr (Spotify)

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. R&D expenditure

9.7.6. Business performance

9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. Symphonic Distribution

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key executive

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. The Orchard (SONY)

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Operating business segments

9.9.5. Product portfolio

9.9.6. R&D expenditure

9.9.7. Business performance

9.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Tunecore

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio

9.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

