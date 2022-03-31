2021 Medical Devices Research Insights - Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Medical Devices Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global contract manufacturing of medical devices market should reach $108.6 billion by 2025 from $68.0 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The global oncology diagnostics market should reach $128.3 billion by 2025 from $86.7 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The global dermatology devices market should reach $15.1 billion by 2025 from $11.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.
The healthcare industry has grown despite the challenging economic conditions in recent years. The industry draws a great deal of attention and scrutiny from the public and government and is currently undergoing many changes due to increased focus on regulations. These changes can be seen across many countries. The U.S., the largest market for healthcare, is leading the trend with changes intended to make healthcare more affordable to the masses. Opportunities for the healthcare industry are manifold with the appearance of new markets, which are located mainly in emerging economies with varying needs.
Increasing healthcare expenditures and the growth of emerging economies have increased the demand for technologically superior medical devices. Additionally, the introduction of more stringent regulations, specifically in the developed markets of the U.S. and Europe, has forced medical device manufacturers to launch advanced devices that include new materials, a focus on in-depth indications and the ability to produce additional new data.
Furthermore, technically sophisticated medical devices are needed for clinical research, as the market is highly competitive and companies must continuously reinvent their product portfolios to enter new markets and place themselves as significant players in the healthcare system. Presently, there is a shift toward a value-based healthcare market where price and purchase decisions are based on outcomes. This has further resulted in increased scrutiny of technology of devices and, consequently, the degree of competition has risen.
The medical device industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry whose outlook is supposed to rise in the coming years. These devices treat and diagnose a multitude of patient conditions and work much better than drugs. Hospital care is growing, and the medical device industry is being looked at to provide low-cost technology for home healthcare. Now, the industry seeks healthcare medical devices that can be used by individuals with unskilled healthcare experience. The need for modern technology, equipment and devices can be leveraged through medical device equipment as medical equipment manufacturers seek to create better-quality healthcare solutions.
The market today is worthy of close investigation as it deals with fallout from COVID-19. The global pandemic has impacted the medical device industry both positively and negatively.
The above reasons are compelling enough to analyze and research the medical device market, as the market has tremendous growth potential.
This report provides a sampling of the types of quantitative market information, analysis and guidance that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of the publisher. It includes highlights from these reports published in 2021:
- MDS038A Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets.
- MDS039A Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets.
- MDS043A Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets.
- MDS044A COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits: Global Markets.
- MDS046A Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets.
- MDS047A Vaccine Delivery Devices: Global Markets.
- MDS052A Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market.
- MDS041A Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets.
- MDS042A Dermatology Devices: Global Markets.
- MDS036A Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices: Global Markets (MDS038A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for NPWT Devices
- NPWT: Pipeline Analysis
- Overview
- NPWT: Market Background
- Introduction
- Market Evolution
- NPWT: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact on the Wound Care Market
- Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Introduction
- Single-Use NPWT Devices
- Reusable NPWT Devices
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Ranking
Chapter 3 Contract Medical Device Manufacturing: Global Markets (MDS039A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of This Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
- Market Overview and Technology Background
- Overview of Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
- Market Breakdown by Type of Service
- Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Service
- Market Breakdown by Type of Device
- Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Device
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Global Market for Contract Medical Device Manufacturing by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 4 Bioprocess Filtration: Global Markets (MDS043A)
- Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Biologics Manufacturing
- Trends Impacting Biologics and Biomanufacturing Activities
- Trends Impacting Bioprocess Filtration
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Business of Biopharma and Associated Markets
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
- Competitive Landscape
- Introduction
- Company Market Shares of Bioprocess Filtration Technologies
- Recent Industry Developments
Chapter 5 COVID-19 Diagnostics and Kits: Global Markets (MDS044A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics
- COVID-19 and R&D Efforts
- Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
- R&D on COVID-19
- COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
- Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry
- Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
- Clinical Trials Being Conducted During COVID-19 Pandemic
- Response to Drug Shortages
- National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- COVID-19 Diagnostics: Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Product Type
- Reagents and Kits
- COVID-19 Diagnostics Instruments
- Market Breakdown by Testing Type
- Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics, by Testing Type
- Molecular Testing (RNA or PCR Test)
- Antigen Testing
- Antibody Testing
- Competitive Landscape
- Analysis of Market Shares of Global Companies
- Pricing of COVID-19 Diagnostics
- Competitors
- New Product Approvals
Chapter 6 Oncology Diagnostics: Global Markets (MDS046A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Highlights of the Market for Oncology Diagnostics
- Oncology Diagnostics: Market Background
- Introduction
- Oncology Diagnostics: Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on Oncology
- Market Breakdown by Product Category
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7 Vaccine Delivery Systems: Global Markets (MDS047A)
- Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Vaccines and Immunization: Overview
- Types of Vaccine Delivery Devices
- Route of Administration
- Regulatory Aspects: Vaccine Recommendations and Guidelines of the ACIP
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Impact of COVID-19 on Vaccine Supplies
- Impact of COVID-19 on Routine Immunization
- Impact of COVID-19 on Syringe Supplies
- Optimistic Impact of COVD-19 on Syringe Manufacturers
- Vaccine Delivery Device Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Breakdown by Device
- Global Vaccine Delivery Device Market by Device Type
- Syringes
- Jet Injectors
- Others
- Market Breakdown by Type of Vaccine Technology
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Attenuated (Live) Vaccines
- DNA/rDNA Vaccines
- Subunit Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Other/Combination Vaccines
- Key Pipeline Products
- MicroCor
- The ImplaVax Technology
- TriGrid Delivery System
- Kindeva Drug Delivery
- VAXXAS Pty Ltd.
Chapter 8 Behavioral Health Software: Global Markets (MDS041A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of This Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Highlights
- Technology Background and Market Dynamics
- Technology Background
- Market Dynamics
- Market Breakdown by Component Type
- Software
- Support
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Chapter 9 Dermatology Devices: Global Markets (MDS042A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Breakdown by Device Type
- Global Market for Dermatology Devices by Device Type
Chapter 10 Global Orthodontic and Orthopedic Market (MDS036A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Orthodontics and Orthopedics
- Trends in the Market for Orthodontic and Orthopedic Devices
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Impact of COVID-19
- Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Care
- Changes in Dental Care
- Conclusion
- Medical Tourism and Costs
- Prices of Devices by Region/Country
- Medical Tourism
- Competitive Landscape
- Global Analysis of Company Market Shares
Chapter 11 Healthcare Virtual Assistants Market (MDS052A)
- Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: Overview
- Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare
- Intelligent Virtual Assistants: Overview
- Regulatory Aspects
- Impact of COVID-19
- Overview
- Reasons for Virtual Assistants Gaining Popularity During the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Readiness of the Health System
- Readiness of Technology Providers
- Impact of Virtual Assistants in Post-COVID Health Delivery
- Conclusion
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Breakdown by Product
- Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Product
- Market Breakdown by Technology
- Global Market for Healthcare Virtual Assistants by Technology
