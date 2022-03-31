Global Deep Space Missions Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Systems and Subsystems, Connectivity Solutions, & Artificial Intelligence Capabilities

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Deep Space Missions Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study covers ongoing and planned deep space missions across government and commercial agencies and examines the opportunities they will create for the NewSpace and ICT market participants. The study categorizes the deep space missions across the following key segments: lander, rover, and orbiter. It identifies the evolving requirements of the market across each of these segments.



The deep-space industry is in its early growth stage and has the potential to develop larger market opportunities as the ongoing and planned deep space missions progress into their expansive phases. The ongoing and planned deep space missions do not represent any recurring opportunities for the short and medium terms at the moment.

However, the early-phase deep space missions that succeed will develop into long-term missions, creating recurring opportunities for early participants. Small-satellite technology is one of the key disruptors in this market and is being deployed both as primary and support assets.

Large volume, heavy-lift launch vehicle technology will also play a crucial role in the market once the deep space missions evolve into their expansive phases.

KEY FEATURES

The key deep space missions (planned and ongoing)

Deep space missions involving an orbiter

Deep space missions involving a lander

Deep space missions involving a rover

The tentative planned timeline and target destinations of the ongoing and planned deep space missions

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Deep Space Missions

Growth Drivers for Deep Space Missions

Growth Restraints for Deep Space Missions

Deep Space Missions Involving a Lander

Lander Requirements

Deep Space Missions Involving an Orbiter

Orbiter Requirements

Deep Space Missions Involving a Rover

Rover Requirements

Launch Vehicle Requirements: Transporting New Spacecraft

Nuclear Technology in Deep Space Missions: Propulsion & Power

3. Growth Opportunity Universe - Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunity 1: Systems and Subsystems for Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity Solutions for Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunity 3: Artificial Intelligence Capabilities for Deep Space Missions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsmfa2