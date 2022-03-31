Yacht Charter Market Size [2021-2027] Worth USD 10.82 Billion | Growth, Statistics, and Industry Trends Forecast

Pune, India, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global yacht charter market size is expected to reach USD 10.82 billion by 2027 backed by the growing number of HNWI and the increasing number of intermediaries that is likely to boost the demand for yacht charter services globally. Fortune Business Insights published this information in its latest report, titled, “Yacht Charter Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Yacht Type (Motor Yacht, Sailing Yacht, Others), By Length Type (Up to 40m, 40 to 60 m, and Above 60m), By End Use Type (Leisure, Business, and Others), By Contract Type (Bareboat and Crewed) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027.” The report further observes that the market stood at USD 6.50 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2027.



Industry Development:

March 2020 – Fraser Yachts announced the addition of Benetti RANIA 42M/ 137’ 10” motor yacht to its existing charter fleet. According to the company, the yacht can accommodate 12 guests and has s sleek and modern interior styled by the award winning Redman Whiteley Dixon studio.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 10.82 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 6.50 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered Motor Yacht, Sailing Yacht, Others Growth Drivers Growing Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals to Augment Growth Increasing Number of Water Sports in Europe to Promote Growth

































DRIVING FACTORS:

Growing Number of High-Net-Worth Individuals to Augment Growth

According to the World Report 2020 by Capgemini, the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) grew by about 9% in 2019 despite economic slowdown, geopolitical slowdown, and international trade wars. Moreover, North America with 11%, followed by Europe with 9% rise in the income of HNWI, surpassed Asia-Pacific for the first time since 2012. The growing number of such individuals is likely to propel the demand for yacht charter services for leisure and recreational purposes. Moreover, the active participation of intermediaries as a medium between boat charter companies and customers to negotiate sales terms is anticipated to boost the global yacht charter market growth in the forthcoming years.

SEGMENTATION:

Motor Yacht to Hold Largest Market Share

Based on yacht type, the motor yacht segment is expected to hold the largest yacht charter market share in terms of revenue owing to the growing demand for such type yachts for recreational and personal purposes across the globe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS:

Increasing Number of Water Sports in Europe to Promote Growth

Among all the regions, Europe is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This dominance is attributable to the increasing number of water-based sport activities that is likely to thrive the number of yacht charter services in the region between 2020 and 2027. Europe stood at USD 8.01 billion in 2019.

On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as presence of diverse coastline, along with the option of several cruising destinations in countries such as the U.S.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Facility Expansion by Major Companies to Intensify Industry Competition

The global market comprises small, medium, and large companies striving to maintain a stronghold by focusing on expanding their facilities to develop advanced yachts to cater to the growing marine tourism industry. Moreover, the adoption of strategies such as collaboration, the introduction of new products, and merger and acquisition is expected to bode well for the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Dream Yacht Charter (Maryland, USA)

Worldwide Boat (Florida, USA)

Fraser Yachts (Monaco, Europe)

NORTHROP & JOHNSON (Florida, USA)

Nicholson Yachts (New Port, USA)

Simpson Marine Limited (Hong Kong, China)

Ocean Independence (Zurich, Switzerland)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (Tennessee, USA)





Global Yacht Charter Market Segmentation:

By Yacht Type:

• Motor Yacht

• Sailing Yacht

• Others

By Length Type:

• Up to 40m

• 40 to 60 m

• Above 60m

By End Use Type:

• Leisure

• Business

• Others

By Geography:

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





