Global Datacenter Decarbonization Market Research Report 2022: Power Purchase Agreements for Renewable Energy Needs in Data Centers Presents Opportunities

The data centre industry can achieve decarbonization of Scope 1 and 2 emissions through two big approaches: renewable energy procurement and efficiency measures.
On the renewables side, power purchase agreements (PPAs) within a local electricity market are currently the most effective way for the data centre industry to fund and procure renewable energy, ensuring that new clean energy is being added to the grid. Nevertheless, it is not without challenges.
On the efficiency part of the equation, innovations in cooling, sensors, automation, AI, and other advancements in server, storage, and networking technologies propose several new ways for the data centre industry to deal with Scope 2 emissions and simultaneously achieve lower energy expenses.
To improve decarbonization levels in the short term, procuring renewables (ideally, from local and additional sources) will impact the data centre at a far larger scale than any efficiency measure. In the long term, data centre operators must continue their efforts to achieve more efficient operations.
Current Scenario
- Challenges Faced By the Data Center Industry from a Decarbonization Standpoint
- The Global Data Center Electricity Demand
- Renewable Energy and Data Center Demand
Scope 1 and 2 Decarbonization Strategies in the Data Center Industry and its Infrastructure Providers
- Decarbonization Practices Enabled by Builders and Integrators in the Power, Cooling, and Infrastructure Management Sector
- Decarbonization Practices Around Backup Generators in the DC Industry
- Efficiency-related Best Practices in the DC Industry
- Renewable Power Procurement in the DC Industry
- Growth Opportunity 1: Power Purchase Agreements for Renewable Energy Needs in Data Centers
- Growth Opportunity 2: End-to-end Sustainability Services for Optimization, Energy Procurement, and Other Needs
- Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization Services for Colocation Data Centers
