Global Datacenter Decarbonization Market Research Report 2022: Power Purchase Agreements for Renewable Energy Needs in Data Centers Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Datacenter Decarbonization Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data centre industry can achieve decarbonization of Scope 1 and 2 emissions through two big approaches: renewable energy procurement and efficiency measures.



On the renewables side, power purchase agreements (PPAs) within a local electricity market are currently the most effective way for the data centre industry to fund and procure renewable energy, ensuring that new clean energy is being added to the grid. Nevertheless, it is not without challenges.



On the efficiency part of the equation, innovations in cooling, sensors, automation, AI, and other advancements in server, storage, and networking technologies propose several new ways for the data centre industry to deal with Scope 2 emissions and simultaneously achieve lower energy expenses.



To improve decarbonization levels in the short term, procuring renewables (ideally, from local and additional sources) will impact the data centre at a far larger scale than any efficiency measure. In the long term, data centre operators must continue their efforts to achieve more efficient operations.



Key Topics Covered:



Key Takeaways



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Data Center Decarbonization Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Scope and Definitions

Defining Decarbonization

Defining the Decarbonization Market for the Data Center Industry

More Definitions

Current Scenario

Challenges Faced By the Data Center Industry from a Decarbonization Standpoint

The Global Data Center Electricity Demand

Renewable Energy and Data Center Demand

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Data Center Decarbonization

Growth Drivers for Data Center Decarbonization

Growth Restraints for Data Center Decarbonization

Scope 1 and 2 Decarbonization Strategies in the Data Center Industry and its Infrastructure Providers

Decarbonization Practices Enabled by Builders and Integrators in the Power, Cooling, and Infrastructure Management Sector

Decarbonization Practices Around Backup Generators in the DC Industry

Efficiency-related Best Practices in the DC Industry

Renewable Power Procurement in the DC Industry

Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Center Decarbonization Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Power Purchase Agreements for Renewable Energy Needs in Data Centers

Growth Opportunity 2: End-to-end Sustainability Services for Optimization, Energy Procurement, and Other Needs

Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization Services for Colocation Data Centers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qlxnho