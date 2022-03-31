New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443579/?utm_source=GNW

Global Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market to Reach 35 Billion Bills by 2026



EBPP can be defined as provision of billing information through electronic media to the end customers, while offering requisite electronic payment options in order to facilitate swift settlement Originally created by the Council for Electronic Billing and Payment of the National Automated Clearing House Association, the EBPP model is a type of electronic billing, wherein billers create electronic bills for customers to view and pay the bills using an electronic medium (Internet). Also termed e-billing or e-invoicing, EBPP solutions are being commonly used by utility, financial services and telecom companies. Unlike paper bills and statements that are capable of providing static and one-way communication, electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) allows interactive, personalized and real-time delivery of statements and bills. The implementation of EBPP systems ensures automation, streamlining and management of bill payment processes.



The technology has the ability to cut down cost and saves time for payments processing, eliminating the need to use paper mails and enhance marketing capabilities in an intensely competitive marketplace. Further, cost of customer service is also reduced as instances of errors are relatively low in electronic transactions when compared to paper-based transactions. The technology can also ensure settlement of disputes through the presentation of interactive bills and by reducing telephonic conversations. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) estimated at 19.8 Billion Bills in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 35 Billion Bills by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period.



A key factor driving growth in the EBPP market is the convenience offered by the technology. Driven by the high level of convenience it offers to consumers, while enabling business establishments to cut down on bill dispatch, EBPP services are increasingly favored by customers as well as businesses alike. Mobility is the new buzzword among technology savvy smartphone oriented young adults. Growing emphasis on any-time convenience, transparency in transactions, simplicity in use, safe and secure time-saving options are fueling adoption of e-billing. EBPP enables customers to exercise better control over the billing process and ensures faster and secured payment of bills. E-billing is widely being appreciated by consumers, as the technology contributes significantly in protecting the environment by allowing consumers to shift towards paperless bills.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 6.5 Billion by 2026



The Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) market in the U.S. is estimated at 6 Billion Bills in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.18% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 6.5 Billion Bills in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 7.3 Billion Bills by the close of the analysis period.



The market will continue to benefit from the shift towards newer payment modes such as mobile based payments. Forward-thinking organizations with a focus on establishing trusted, eco-friendly customer relationships, and those leveraging the power of Internet will continue to score high gains over other organizations. Through EBPP, service providers are able to provide a convenient platform for customers to view and remit bills online. Time starved customers are finding EBPP more convenient and easy to use to pay bills, while gaining access to the same account as supplier contact center. EBPP systems will witness increased adoption supported by benefits offered by the technology in comparison to competing technologies. Driven by factors such as developments in technology, lesser cost of e-payments and the benefits offered to the consumers as well as organizations, EBPP is all set to become a vital factor for the success of any modern organization.



Factors such as increased control, assured security, privacy and convenience have and will continue to drive growth of e-billing and payment systems. EBPP will continue to appeal to financial services and insurance companies (including credit card issuers, retailer banks, and investment banks), and telecommunications industries that typically generate hundreds to millions of bills per month. Other major businesses expected to step up adoption of EBPP include energy and utilities, government, education, transportation, retailers, and health care organizations. Even in the pre-pandemic period, EBPP was rapidly emerging as a lucrative alternative for mobile operators specifically for those in quest for novel solutions to minimize operational costs.

Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured) -

ACI Worldwide Inc.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Communications Data Group, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited (UK)

eBillingHub

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.

Fiserv, Inc.

FIS

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jopari Solutions, Inc.

MasterCard

Pagero AB

PayPal, Inc.

SIX Payment Services Ltd.

Sorriso Technologies, Inc.

Striata







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Electronic Bill Presentment & Payment (EBPP): Strongly Founded

on Next Generation Internet Economy

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the

Pandemic Will End: Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine

Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic

Region/Country

India?s Second Wave Makes It Clear That Equity is Not a Part of

Global Policy on Tackling COVID

What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine Efficiency Against New Strains

is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About a Global Economic Comeback

A Strong 2021 Economic Rebound Based On Pent-Up Demand Comes as

a Relief for Suffering Industries & Markets: World Economic

Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020

through 2022

Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate Will

Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer Discretionary

Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for

Years 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2022

Electronic Bill Presentment and Payments (EBPP): Definition,

Scope, Benefits & Importance

Here?s What to Expect in the EBPP Market, Post Pandemic

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Efforts to Go Cashless Provides Policy Led Support for

the Evolution of EBPP

Spurred by the Pandemic & Its Low Touch Norm, Rapid Progress

Towards a Cashless Society Provides Opportunities On a Platter

for EBPP: Global Volume of Non-Cash Transactions (In Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022

Here?s How the Pandemic is Accelerating the Move Towards

Electronic Modes of Bill Payment

Rise of Digital Lifestyles, Increase in FTTH Connections, &

Internet Banking Habits to Support Growth in the Market

More Homes With Fiber Internet Increases the Odds of Digital

Payment Adoption: Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)

Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Spectacular Rise in eCommerce and mCommerce Strengthens the

Business Case for EBPP

Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021 and 2023

Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce Sales

Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth

Mobile Wallets & Payments Goes Mainstream Spurring Growth in

the EBPP Market

Mobile Banking: A Primer

Share of Mobile Payments Becomes Bigger

Developments in Mobile Wallets Encourage Increase in Mobile

Payments

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Conclusion

Outsourced EBPP Services Gain in Popularity

The Rise of Customer Self-Service Tilts EBPP Technologies into

the Mass Adoption Stage

Global Customer Self-Service Market Opportunity (In US$

Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Intuitive Design of Electronic Bills: Vital to the Success of

Bill Presentment

SMS & ATMs Emerge as Innovative Mediums of Electronic Payment

SMBs: An Emerging & Lucrative Customer Cluster for EBPP

Improving Reconciling, Billing and Payment functions of

Business through EBPP

Convergence of Billing with Customer Analytics Opens a New

Window of Opportunity

Launch of e-Bill Adoption Campaigns to Benefit Market Growth

Growing Focus on Environmental Sustainability to Benefit EBPP

Here?s Why CSPs Are Turning Towards EBPP Solutions

Crypto Currency as a Payment Model Gains in Popularity

QR Code Payments Gains Momentum

5G Connectivity to Boost Mobile-First Approach to Digital Payments



Total Companies Profiled: 87

