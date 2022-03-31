New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443578/?utm_source=GNW

Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market to Reach US$60.4 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Maize segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Oats Segment Corners a 13.7% Share in 2020



In the global Oats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -

Allied Bakeries

Ardent Mills

Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC

BENEO GmbH

Britannia Industries Ltd.

Cargill, Inc.

Cereal Ingredients, Inc.

Creafill Fibers Corp.

Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.

General Mills, Inc.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.

Harry-Brot GmbH

Hodgson Mill, Inc.

Hovis Ltd.

International Fiber Corporation

Kellogg Company

La Brea Bakery

Lieken AG

MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Mondel?z International

Nestlé S.A.

Pepperidge Farm, Inc.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Warburtons, Ltd.

Watson, Inc.







Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit

Demand For High Fiber Foods

Epidemic Rise in Obesity & Diabetes Drives Focus on Including

Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods in Daily Diets

EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for

the Years 2019 and 2030P

EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults

Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030

and 2045

Oats Storms Into the Spotlight as the Most Preferred Whole

Grain Food

EXHIBIT 11: Supported by Favorable Dietary Patterns of Health

Conscious Consumers, Global Oats Production Holds Steady:

Global Oats Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years

2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Insoluble Fiber, the New Health Craze Adding Vigor to the

Market’s Growth Momentum

Fiber Composition in Select Whole Grains

At-Home Meals Amid The Continuing Pandemic Boosts Consumption

Of Whole Grains

Growing Focus on Digestive Wellness Spurs Rising Use of Inulin

as a Prebiotic Fiber

EXHIBIT 12: Boom in the Prebiotics Market to Trickle Down Into

the Inulin Fiber Market: Global Market for Prebiotics (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025

Booming Flexitarian Trend Fuels Demand for Whole Grains

Whole Grain & Seed Based Beverages Grow in Popularity, as

Consumers Gravitate Towards Healthy Drinks

Muesli Emerges As a Major Breakfast Food Among Health Conscious

Consumers

Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition

Bars

Ancient Grains Rise in Popularity as the Perfect Fit for the

Contemporary Health Trend

Trend Towards Meal Replacement Bodes Well for Whole Grain Dinks



