Global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market to Reach US$60.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods estimated at US$38.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$60.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Wheat, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.6% CAGR to reach US$19.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Maize segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 33.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 33.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$7.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Oats Segment Corners a 13.7% Share in 2020
In the global Oats segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 131 Featured) -
- Allied Bakeries
- Ardent Mills
- Back to Nature Foods Company, LLC
- BENEO GmbH
- Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Cargill, Inc.
- Cereal Ingredients, Inc.
- Creafill Fibers Corp.
- Frank Roberts & Sons Ltd.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V.
- Harry-Brot GmbH
- Hodgson Mill, Inc.
- Hovis Ltd.
- International Fiber Corporation
- Kellogg Company
- La Brea Bakery
- Lieken AG
- MGP Ingredients, Inc.
- Mondel?z International
- Nestlé S.A.
- Pepperidge Farm, Inc.
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- Warburtons, Ltd.
- Watson, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Focus on Healthy Eating for Everyday Wellness Provides the
Foundation for the Growth of Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods
EXHIBIT 1: The Food Industry is Rife With Wellness, Better
Health & Good-For-Me Innovations & Standing Testimony to the
Trend is the Massively Growing Health and Wellness Foods
Industry: Global Sales of Health and Wellness Foods (In US$
Billion) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
The Never-Ending ?Race? Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues.
Amidst this Chaotic Battle, What is the Pandemic Prognosis &
Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
As Omicron Strain Fuels Fresh Waves of Infections Across the
Globe, Mutating Coronavirus is the New Pandemic Challenge in
2022
EXHIBIT 2: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
With New Strains Emerging at an Alarming Rate, Focus Shifts to
Booster Doses & Vaccine Tweaking Amid Waning Vaccine Immunity.
But How Practical Is It to Implement Them?
EXHIBIT 3: With Vaccinated Population Showing Signs of
Declining Clinical Protection, Booster Doses Are Emerging Into
a Necessity to Restore Vaccine Effectiveness, but this
Strategy is Not Within Reach for Most Countries: Number of
Booster Doses Administered Per 100 People by Country as of
January 2022
At the Dawn of 2022 After Numerous New Strains & Millions of
Deaths, Challenges in Vaccine Production, Supply, Access &
Technology Sharing Continue to Remain
EXHIBIT 4: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 5: With Low Vaccination Rates in Africa Emerging Into a
Global Security Issue, Vaccine Imbalances Will Stretch the
Pandemic Further into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines by Region as of
January 2022
The Great Vaccine Controversy & Growing Anti-Vaccination
Movement Aggravates the Divide Between the Vaccinated & the
Unvaccinated
EXHIBIT 6: Top Reasons for Unwillingness & Uncertainty Towards
COVID-19 Vaccines Among the By-Choice Unvaccinated People: %
Share of Various Reasons as of the Year 2022
The Verdict’s Out - The Pandemic Cannot Be Ended But Can be
Maneuvered to Become Endemic and More Manageable
Amid this Prolonged Pandemic, Why Should Businesses Care About
Progress on Vaccinations?
Dragging Pandemic, New Virus Strains, Fresh Societal Risks,
Renewed Economic Disruptions Bring Weaker Growth in 2022 as
Compared to 2021
EXHIBIT 7: Uncertain, Uneven & Bumpy Recovery Shaped by New
Variants Comes Into Play, Lowering Growth Expectations for
2022 & 2023: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP,
Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: Persistently High Unemployment Indicates Long-Term
Scarring from the COVID-19 Pandemic, Wage Inequality & Uneven
Economic Recovery. Tough Times to Continue for Industries
Reliant on Consumer Discretionary Incomes Until 2023: Global
Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019
Through 2023
Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods: Definition, Types, Importance &
Health Benefits
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Consumer Attitude Towards Dietary Fiber To Benefit
Demand For High Fiber Foods
Epidemic Rise in Obesity & Diabetes Drives Focus on Including
Whole Grain & High Fiber Foods in Daily Diets
EXHIBIT 9: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
EXHIBIT 10: Global Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults
Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) by Gender for 2019, 2030
and 2045
Oats Storms Into the Spotlight as the Most Preferred Whole
Grain Food
EXHIBIT 11: Supported by Favorable Dietary Patterns of Health
Conscious Consumers, Global Oats Production Holds Steady:
Global Oats Production (In Million Metric Tons) for Years
2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Insoluble Fiber, the New Health Craze Adding Vigor to the
Market’s Growth Momentum
Fiber Composition in Select Whole Grains
At-Home Meals Amid The Continuing Pandemic Boosts Consumption
Of Whole Grains
Growing Focus on Digestive Wellness Spurs Rising Use of Inulin
as a Prebiotic Fiber
EXHIBIT 12: Boom in the Prebiotics Market to Trickle Down Into
the Inulin Fiber Market: Global Market for Prebiotics (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023 and 2025
Booming Flexitarian Trend Fuels Demand for Whole Grains
Whole Grain & Seed Based Beverages Grow in Popularity, as
Consumers Gravitate Towards Healthy Drinks
Muesli Emerges As a Major Breakfast Food Among Health Conscious
Consumers
Changing Consumer Needs Drive Demand for Whole Grain Nutrition
Bars
Ancient Grains Rise in Popularity as the Perfect Fit for the
Contemporary Health Trend
Trend Towards Meal Replacement Bodes Well for Whole Grain Dinks
