Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $472.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction
Industry Reels Under the Pandemic
World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2017, 2019 & 2022
Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction
Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals
Select End-Use Applications
Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for
Wood Preservative Chemicals
Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood
Preservative Chemical
Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports
Market Growth
Competition
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-
Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals
Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and
Protection
High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for
Preservative Chemicals
GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025
Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood
Preservatives
Global Flooring Market by Type:2019
Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives
Wood Composites to Drive Demand
FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions
Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues
Emergence of Boron-Based Systems
Micronized Copper Wood Treatments
Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market
Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood
Preservative Chemicals
Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior
Applications
Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products
Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Environmental & Regulatory Issues
EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood
Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns
Impact of CCA on the Environment
Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood
Use of Creosote and Risks Associated
