New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wood Preservative Chemicals estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2020-2027. Water-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Formulations segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $472.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Wood Preservative Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$472.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$355.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -

BASF Wolman GmbH

Borax, Inc.

Janssen PMP

KMG Chemicals, Inc.

Kop-Coat, Inc.

Koppers, Inc.

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

LANXESS AG

Lonza Group Ltd

RÜTGERS Organics GmbH

Viance LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Wood Preservative Chemicals to Take a Hit as the Construction

Industry Reels Under the Pandemic

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2017, 2019 & 2022

Wood Preservative Chemicals: An Introduction

Types of Wood Preservative Chemicals

Select End-Use Applications

Wood Preservative Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Rising Use of Wood and Wood-based Products Spurs Demand for

Wood Preservative Chemicals

Developed Nations Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Waterborne Formulations: The Preferred Type of Wood

Preservative Chemical

Sustained Demand for Myriad End-Use Applications Supports

Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Concerns over Toxicity Push Global Demand for Eco-

Friendly Wood Preservative Chemicals

Nanotechnology Gains Significance in Wood Preservation and

Protection

High Demand for Wooden Furniture Sustains Demand for

Preservative Chemicals

GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017-2025

Expanding Wood Flooring Market Spells Growth for Wood

Preservatives

Global Flooring Market by Type:2019

Wooden Railroad Crossties Drive the Need for Wood Preservatives

Wood Composites to Drive Demand

FRT Wood Benefits from Rise in Mid-Rise Constructions

Quest for Viable Alternatives Continues

Emergence of Boron-Based Systems

Micronized Copper Wood Treatments

Biocides: Steady Demand from Wood Preservatives Market

Renovation & Remodeling Open Opportunities for Wood

Preservative Chemicals

Global Remodeling Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2017,

2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Demand for Interior Wood Applications to Outshine Exterior

Applications

Rapid Urbanization and Ensuing Demand for Wood & Wood Products

Drive Prospects for Wood Preservative Chemicals Market

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Environmental & Regulatory Issues

EPA Prohibits Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

Pressure Treated Wood - Key Concerns

Impact of CCA on the Environment

Environmental Concerns Over ACZA Treated Wood

Use of Creosote and Risks Associated



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Water-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Formulations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Formulations by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Formulations by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Decking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Decking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Decking by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Landscape Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Landscape Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Landscape Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Railroad Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Railroad Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Railroad Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utility Poles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Utility Poles by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Utility Poles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Fencing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Fencing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022

(E)

Market Overview

New Formulations to Spur Demand

Revision of AWPA Standards Benefits Demand for Wood Preservatives

Slower Growth in Railway Industry Affects Preservatives Demand

Water Borne Preservatives: The Dominance Continues

Construction Industry Dynamics Influence Wood Preservative

Chemicals Market

Key Indicators for US Residential Construction Market

United States Construction Spending Growth: July 2019-May 2020

NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index: July 2019 - July 2020

Home Repair and Improvement Spending Levels Influence Demand

for Wood Products and Preservative Chemicals

Wood Decking Sustains Competition from Alternatives

Decking Market in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume

Demand by Material - Wood, Wood Plastic Composites, and

Plastics & Others

Pressure-Treated Wood Decking Market in the US (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by Type of Wood -

Douglas & Hemlock Fir, Ponderosa Pine, Southern Yellow Pine

and Others

Borates Find Use in House Frames

Borates Demand for Wood Preservation in the US (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application

Utility Pole Treatment: A Major Application for Wood Preservatives

Wood Utility Poles in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Number of

Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood

Pentachlorophenol to Face a Phase Out

Wood Utility Poles in the US (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Number of Poles (in Service) Treated by Type of Wood

Preservative Chemical

Concerns Associated with Preservative-Treated Wooden Utility Poles

Crossties: A Major End-Use Market

Railroad Crossties Market in the North America (2018):

Percentage Breakdown of Installed Base of Crossties by Type of

Material

Demand on Rise for Dual-Treated Wood Crossties in Railroads

Emerging Need for New Application Markets

EPA Bans Domestic Use of ACC-Treated Wood

CCA Alternatives: Rise of Copper-Based Wood Preservatives

Organics Preservatives Gain Momentum

Increasing Use of Non-Wood Materials Restrains Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and

Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Rising Demand for Outdoor Wooden Furniture: Potential for Wood

Preservation Market

Focus Grows on New Technologies

Challenges Facing Wood Preservatives Market

Construction Industry Trends and Demand for Wood Preservatives

Market Analytics

Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Product Trends

Waterborne Vs Solvent-based Preservatives

EU Imposes Tighter Restrictions on Creosote Use

Creosote Use in Wooden Sleepers: Affected by Restrictions on

Creosote

Wooden Sleepers in Europe (2018) - Percentage Breakdown of

Number of Wooden Sleepers in Use by Type of Wood

Chromium-based Preservatives: Under the Scanner

Construction and Growth Prospects for Wood Preservative

Chemicals Market

Table 32: Construction Industry in Europe - Year-on-Year (YoY)

% Change in Construction Output for the Period 2014 through

2021E

European Decking Market: An Insight

Western Europe Decking Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand by Material

Eastern Europe Decking Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand by Material

European Fencing Market: An Overview

Western Europe Fencing Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand by Type of Material

Eastern Europe Fencing Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Demand by Type of Material

Europe Transitions from Wood Preservation to Wood Protection

Timber Preservation Standards in Europe

Regulatory Environment

Biocidal Products Regulations (BPR)

Biocidal Products Directive (BPD)

Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and

Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and

Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and

Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022

(E)

Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by

Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals by

End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other

Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wood

Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Wood Preservative Chemicals

by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products,

Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and

Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Water-based and Other Formulations for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Wood Preservative Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape

Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad

Products, Utility Poles, Fencing and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Decking, Landscape Products, Railroad Products, Utility Poles,

Fencing and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Wood Preservation in Nordic Region: An Overview

Commonly Used Wood Preservation Chemicals

Emerging Wood Preservation Technologies and Chemicals

Sweden: A Major Market for Wood Preservation

Market Analytics

Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Wood Preservative Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based

and Other Formulations - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Wood Preservative

Chemicals by Formulation - Water-based and Other Formulations

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wood



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443572/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________