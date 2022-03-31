Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market to 2028 - Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market, By Type, By Species Type, By Contribution and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Wildlife tourism is a branch of the tourism industry in many countries that focuses on observing and interacting with local animals and plants in their natural environments. Because wildlife is a renewable resource with a surplus, hunters aid in maintaining a healthy wildlife population for the habitat through wildlife hunting.



Wildlife hunting tourism is an effective way to raise revenue and create economic incentives for wildlife conservation. According to the U.S. National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), in 2016, American hunters spent US$ 7.1 billion on equipment such as firearms, ammunition, and archery gears among others. In addition, they spent US$ 3.2 billion on travel to and from their hunting destinations.



Wildlife hunting tourism helps African nations to practice conservation while also improving the livelihoods of rural and indigenous people so that it reduces their dependence on foreign aids. These nations follow revenue-sharing agreements between rural communities, private enterprises, and conservation agencies.

According to analysis of 2021-2027, in Zimbabwe under the Communal Areas Management Program for Indigenous Resources (CAMPFIRE), rural communities lease hunting and other tourism rights to commercial outfitters.

These communities are then paid 50% of the revenues generated by the tourism activity. In 2019, According to Property and Environment Research Center (PERC, a conservation and research institute dedicated to free market environmentalism), trophy hunting accounts for 90% of revenue generated through CAMPFIRE, which accounted for approximately US$ 11.4 million between 2010 and 2015.



Due to the government of countries like South Africa and Namibia's commitment to wildlife conservation, wildlife conservation factor is expected to have a negative impact on the global wildlife hunting tourism market. There are various wildlife welfare organizations such as Born Free Foundation, Humane Society International, among others which are creating awareness about wildlife conservation and discouraging people from wildlife hunting. Moreover, they also pressure governments to ban wildlife hunting in their countries. This factor is expected to hamper the market growth of the global wildlife hunting tourism over the forecast period. These associations refute claims that wildlife hunting benefits conservation and contributes significantly to local economies.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global wildlife hunting tourism market, its market size (US$ Million and Number of travelers (Thousands)), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global wildlife hunting tourism market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global wildlife hunting tourism market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global wildlife hunting tourism market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Species type

Market Snippet, By Contribution

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market, By Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Big Game Trophy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Small Game Trophy

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Skill Hunting

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

6. Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market, By Species Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers(Thousands))

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Ungulates

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Rodents

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Birds

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Carnivores

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

7. Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market, By Contribution, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Transportation

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Accommodation

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Food & Dining

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Equipment

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

8. Global Wildlife Hunting Tourism Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Mn & Number of Travelers (Thousands))

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

