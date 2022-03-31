New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market to Reach US$4.5 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment estimated at US$3.0 billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a size of US$4.5 billion by 2027, displaying at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. High-Speed Placement Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR to reach a market size of approximately US$2.0 billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium-Speed Placement Equipment segment is projected to spiral at 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at US$302.3 Million, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR



Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$30.2.3 million in the year 2020. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan, China and Europe, each forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9%, 7.2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period.







Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Low-Speed Placement Equipment Segment, USA, Japan, China, and Asia-Pacific will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.5 million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$457.1 million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets and is forecast to reach US$307.9 million by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -

ASM Assembly Systems GmbH & Co. KG

CyberOptics Corporation

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.

Fuji Corporation

Glenbrook Technologies, Inc.

Heller Industries, Inc.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Juki Corporation

Koh Young Technology, Inc.

Kulicke & Soffa Pte Ltd.

Mycronic AB

Naprotek, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson DAGE

Omron Corporation

Orbotech, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Saki Corporation

Teradyne, Inc.

Universal Instruments Corporation

Viscom AG

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

YXLON International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to

COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Electronics

Demand

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Surface Mount Technology (SMT): The Tech Primer

SMT: A Curtain Raiser

Surface Mounting: A Concise Overview of the Process

SMT Equipment: Product Overview

Introduction

Classification of SMT Equipment

SMT Screen Print Equipment

SMT Placement Equipment

SMT Soldering Equipment

SMT Cleaning Equipment

SMT Inspection Equipment

SMT Repair and Rework Equipment

SMT Equipment Markets: A Historic Backdrop

Surface Mount Technology (SMT): A Prelude

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment: Prospects and Outlook

Global Electronics Systems Market by End-Use Industry (2019E):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Aerospace/Defense

Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Communication Devices,

Computers & Peripheral, Consumer Electronic Devices and

Medical/Industrial Electronics

World Market for PCBs (2019E): Percentage Share Breakdown of

Key End-Use Application Markets

Bright Prospects Ahead for SMT Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific Evolves into the Core Market for SMT Equipment

World SMT Equipment Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World SMT Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR

(Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East, Africa, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan

ECM Sector to Boost Demand for SMT Equipment in Asia-Pacific

China: Driving Force Behind Asia-Pacific?s Stellar Performance

Competitive Landscape

Global Leading Vendors of SMT Equipment

Leading Players in World SMT Equipment Market (2019E):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for ASM Assembly Systems,

Fuji, Kulicke & Soffa, Panasonic, Yamaha Motor and Others

Vendors Resort to Novel Strategies to Gain Competitive Edge

Value Added Services Become Key Differentiator

Towards Consolidated Endeavors

Recent Market Activity

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Uptrend in Electronics Manufacturing Boosts Market Prospects:

Review of Primary End-Use Sectors for SMT Technology

SMT: Key Applications in Select End-Use Sectors

Consumer Electronics

Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020): Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

(Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America

Global Home Audio Equipment Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (Incl.

Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Telecommunication & Mobile Communication Devices

Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016

-2021

Transportation and Automotive Electronics

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production

Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Medical and Healthcare Devices

Aerospace & Defense Equipment

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

LED Components

Emphasis on Automation Creates Conducive Environment for SMT

Equipment

Global Industrial Automation Market by Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Automotive, Chemical,

Food Processing, Oil & Gas, Packaging, Pharmaceuticals,

Plastic Manufacturing, Power, Textiles and Others

Evolving Role of ?Smart Factory? to Fuel Sales of Fully

Automated SMT Platforms

Industry 4.0 Promulgates the Smart Factory Concept

A Brief Glimpse of First, Second, Third, & Fourth Industrial

Revolutions

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$

Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

SMT Placement Equipment Make Gains

Robust Opportunities for SMT Screen Print Equipment

Market Drivers and Restraints for Various Screen-Printers

SMT Inspection Equipment Gain Traction

Technological Advancements

Package Complexity Drives Business Case

Shift from Manual to Sensor-based Inspection Systems

3D Inspection Systems Emerge in the Market

AOI Systems Explore New Opportunities

Productivity Optimization Drive Opens Ground for Next

Generation AOIs

Second Generation AOI Control Solutions: Design is the Key for

Success

Advances in X-Ray Inspection Systems Drive Efficiency

SMT Soldering Equipment Sees Strong Growth Prospects

Trend-Setting Technologies

R&D to Foster Growth

Lead-Free Solder: Emboldens Growth Opportunities

Slow But Steady Growth Opportunities for SMT Cleaning Equipment

Surging Demand for SMT Repair & Rework Equipment

Digital Transformation Drive Augurs Well for Future Growth of

the Market

Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019 through 2023

Growing Adoption of IoT Augurs Well

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for

the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years

2018 and 2022

Rise of Flexible Electronics to Extend Parallel Opportunities

Need for Speed & Flexibility in Electronics Manufacturing Spurs

Growth

Next Generation Electronics Open up Novel Opportunities

Shrinking PCB Size Paints Brighter Prospects

High Performance Systems Emerge to Resolve SMT Challenges

Demand for ?High-Mix? Equipment on Rise

Energy Efficient Equipment Come to the Fore

Machine Vision: A Stitch in Time

From OEMs to CEMs and EMS Providers: Changing Customer Profile

Electronic Contract Manufacturers: Key Consumer Segment of SMT

Equipment

Global Electronic Contract Manufacturing Services Market by

Region/ Country (2012, 2019 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual

Revenue Figures (in US$ Billion) for US, Canada, Japan,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

ECMS Industry: Bitten by Pricing Pressures

Innovations and Advancements

Technological Innovations

Importance of Absolute Encoder in SMT Placement

Smart Feeder Technology

Focus on Responsive and Flexible Manufacturing Lines

Ensuring Lower Cost and Smaller Footprint

Select Recent Innovations

Challenges and Market Restraints

SMT: Not Completely Free of Defects

Defects in SMT: Percentage Share Breakdown of Error Categories

Purchase Cycles Reward But Also Retard Growth

Commoditization Kills Price Differentials

High Entry Barriers Hinder New Market Entrants

Skewed Customer Profile Strains the Margins

Used Equipment: The Threat is Real

High False Calls & Escape Rates Dent Investor Confidence

Alternative Technologies Curtail Demand for SMT Inspection

Equipment

Price Sensitivity: A Major Challenge

Pricing Undercuts Market Leadership

Challenges Faced by Advanced Manufacturing Industry

Technology Challenges



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

High-Speed Placement Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for High-Speed Placement

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Speed Placement

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium-Speed Placement Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Low-Speed Placement Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Low-Speed Placement

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Low-Speed Placement

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automatic Screen Print Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Automatic Screen Print

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Automatic Screen Print

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment by Geographic Region -

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Semiautomatic Screen Print

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Semiautomatic Screen

Print Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Optical Inspection Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Optical Inspection

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Optical Inspection

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

X-Ray Inspection Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for X-Ray Inspection Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for X-Ray Inspection

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Equipment Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Equipment Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Equipment Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Telecommunications by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecommunications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Geographic Region -

USA, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

US Remains a Significant Consumer of SMT Equipment Outside Asia

State of Electronics Manufacturing & Rising Demand for PCBs

Favors Market Expansion

SMT Equipment Manufacturers to Focus on High-Value Offering

Strategic Employment of AOIs and AXIs to Brighten SMT Industry

Continued Relocation of US Electronics Manufacturing to Low

Cost Destinations- Threat for Domestic SMT Market

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type -

High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen

Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical

Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - High-Speed Placement

Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed

Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment,

Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection

Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed

Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic

Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment,

Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and

Other Equipment Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive,

Medical, Industrial and Other Applications for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Japan Continues to be a Lucrative Market for SMT Equipment

Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type -

High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen

Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical

Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - High-Speed Placement

Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed

Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment,

Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection

Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Speed Placement Equipment,

Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement

Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic

Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray

Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Market overview

Challenges Encountered by the Chinese PCB Market

Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type -

High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen

Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical

Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - High-Speed Placement

Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed

Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment,

Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection

Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Speed Placement Equipment,

Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement

Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic

Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray

Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

A Mature yet Growing Market

Nearshoring Trend to Revive Demand for European SMT Equipment

Market in Coming Years

Revival in SMT Reflow Soldering Equipment Demand in Europe:

A Case in Point

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type -

High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen

Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical

Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - High-Speed Placement

Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed

Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment,

Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection

Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Speed Placement Equipment,

Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement

Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic

Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray

Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Surface Mount Technology

(SMT) Equipment by Application - Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for SMT Equipment

Snapshot of Electronics Industry in Asia-Pacific

Well Established ECM Industry to Drive Demand for SMT Equipment

Screen Print Equipment Market in Southeast Asia

R&D Investment by Asian Electronic Manufacturing Companies

Shoots Up - Drives Focus on SMT Technologies

Price-based Competition

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type -

High-Speed Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement

Equipment, Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen

Print Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical

Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other

Equipment Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - High-Speed

Placement Equipment, Medium-Speed Placement Equipment,

Low-Speed Placement Equipment, Automatic Screen Print

Equipment, Semiautomatic Screen Print Equipment, Optical

Inspection Equipment, X-Ray Inspection Equipment and Other

Equipment Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Equipment Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for High-Speed Placement Equipment,

Medium-Speed Placement Equipment, Low-Speed Placement

Equipment, Automatic Screen Print Equipment, Semiautomatic

Screen Print Equipment, Optical Inspection Equipment, X-Ray

Inspection Equipment and Other Equipment Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application -

Consumer Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical,

Industrial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application - Consumer

Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical,

Industrial and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer Electronics,

Telecommunications, Automotive, Medical, Industrial and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment by Geographic

Region - South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Geographic Region - South Korea,

Taiwan and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Surface Mount

Technology (SMT) Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for South Korea, Taiwan and Rest of



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443566/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________