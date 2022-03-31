Islandsbanki hf.: Correction: Issuance of covered bonds

English Icelandic

This is a correction on an announcement published 2022-03-31 10:32:15. The correction is that the name of the bond is ISB CB 27 and the expected issuance date is 6 April 2022.

Following is the corrected announcement:

Íslandsbanki hf. will issue ISK 10,000m of the covered bond series ISB CB 27 for its own use. Following the tap, the total nominal amount issued of ISB CB 27 will be ISK 53,840m.

The expected issuance date is 6 April 2022.