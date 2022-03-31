Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market to witness a CAGR Growth of 8.80% | Market is Projected to Worth of $8,860.22 Million by 2028 | Key Players Change the View of the Global Face of Industry

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research published a report, titled, "Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service (qPCR Products & Services, dPCR Products & Services), by Application (qPCR Applications, dPCR Applications), by End User (qPCR End User, dPCR End User), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". According to the report, the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) industry generated $ 5,341.60Million in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $ 8,860.22 Million by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 8.80% from 2022 to 2028.



Synopsis:

The rising incidents of genetic disorders, target infectious disease, and increasing use of biomarker profiling for the disease diagnostics, and the successful completion of the Human Genome Project are the major factors driving the growth of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market during the forecast period. The rising technological advancements in PCR technologies, growing investments, funds, and grants are expected to increase the demand for Digital PCR (dPCR) in the upcoming years. Growth in the occurrence of target diseases globally attached with the verified efficiency of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market analysis in the diagnosis and the valuation of disease-causing microbes, which will drive the utilization of clinical diagnostic tests including Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market analysis which is expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing market penetration in the emerging countries and shifting of consumers' opinions from plant-delivered drugs to the genome-based drugs is projected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the transition of the plant to genome-based drug discovery is expected to offer the opportunity for the growth of digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market in the upcoming years. Besides, the technical limitations related to PCR and the increased cost of PCR devices are projected to hinder the growth of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market during the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.80% during the forecast period.

The Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 5,341.60 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8,860.22 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) market.



List of Prominent Players in the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

Analytik Jena AG (Switzerland)

Becton Dikinson and Company (US)

bioMérieux SA (France)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Eppendorf (Germany)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Takara Bio (Japan)

Meridian Bioscience (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US)

Bioneer (South Korea)

ELITech Group (France)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The development of portable, compact, and lab-on-chip PCR devices and the current technological integration with the PCR processes are the major factors driving the growth of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market during the forecast period. The growing investments and availability of funds for PCR-based research and the rising incidents of target infectious diseases are driving the growth of the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market.

Challenges:

The high equipment costs, especially that of dPCR, and the occurrence of technical limitations of PCR are the major factors hindering the growth of the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market during the forecast period.

Regional Trends:

North America is projected to acquire the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth in the North American Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced and original genomic analysis products including innovative Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market products. The growth in the availability of Research and Development fundings for genomic research connected with the robust research infrastructure available in the region is increasing the growth of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market in North America. North America is growing due to the early commercialization of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market products as compared with the other regions. The North American region including Canada and United Kingdom is projected to be the largest market owing to the increased funding for Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market technologies.

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to rapidly developing economies, rise in the government support for life science research, growth in the aging population connected with the growth in the incidence of genetic diseases, growing research, and the clinical trial out-sourcing from the region which is expected to increase the demand of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market in the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc received US FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) for SARS-CoV-2 multiplex real-time PCR test.

In 2020, Roche Diagnostics acquired FDA 510k clearance for the Cobas BKV test.

This market titled “Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Forecast, Regional Analysis, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size in 2021 USD 5,341.60 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 8,860.22 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 8.80% From 2022 – 2028 Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product & Service qPCR Products & Services dPCR Products & Services

Application qPCR Applications dPCR Applications

End User qPCR End User dPCR End User

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

