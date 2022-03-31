Business transacted at annual general meeting and first meeting of the Board of Directors





The annual general meeting of H+H International A/S was held today in accordance with the agenda in the notice of 9 March 2022 convening the annual general meeting, cf. company announcement No. 474 of 9 March 2022.

The shareholders at the general meeting adopted the audited annual report for 2021.

In addition, the shareholders at the general meeting passed the following resolutions:

to discharge the Board of Directors and the Executive Board from liability;

to carry forward the result according to the adopted annual report for 2021 to the next financial year, and that there shall be no payment of dividend;

to approve the remuneration report for 2021 by way of an advisory vote;

to approve the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2022;

to approve authorisation of the the Board of Directors, until the next annual general meeting, to allow the company to acquire treasury shares on an ongoing basis up to an aggregate nominal maximum amount corresponding to 10% of the company's share capital in accordance with section 198 of the Danish Companies Act. The purchase price paid in connection with the acquisition of the treasury shares must not deviate by more than 10% from the most recently quoted market price of the shares on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S at the time of acquisition;

to approve reduction of the share capital by a nominal amount of DKK 4,833,650 from DKK 179,833,650 to DKK 175,000,000 through cancellation of 483,365 treasury shares of nominally DKK 10.00 each, corresponding to 2.69% of the total share capital and accordingly amend article 2.1 of the Articles of Association to reflect the new nominal share capital after the capital decrease has been registered as final by the Danish Business Authority in accordance with section 193(1) of the Danish Companies Act;

to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company’s new auditor;

to re-elect Kent Arentoft, Stewart A Baseley, Volker Christmann, Miguel Kohlmann and Helen MacPhee and elect Kajsa von Geijer to the company’s Board of Directors; and

to authorise the chairman of the annual general meeting, with a right of substitution, to make such amendments and additions to the resolutions passed by the general meeting and to the application for registration with the Danish Business Authority as the Authority may require for registration.





After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors re-elected Kent Arentoft as its chairman.





Kent Arentoft

Chairman of the Board of Directors









For further information please contact:

Andreas Holkjær

Investor Relations and Treasury Manager

+45 24 48 03 67

aho@HplusH.com

