Rx Holdings Acquires Biocel Access Solutions

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rx Holdings, the parent company of InfinityRx and eScript360™, acquired Biocel Access Solutions, realizing the complete design, fulfillment, and delivery of Patient Service Programs that are sponsored by pharmaceutical manufacturers. Biocel Access Solutions is a consulting group that has served specialty, compounding, and home infusion pharmacies and is led by Richard (Rick) A. Ford, who is also the former Vice President of Market Access for Trialcard.

Rick joins the executive team at InfinityRx as Chief Product Officer and continues to lead Biocel as President. With over 25 years of experience managing specialty drug interests on behalf of manufacturers, health plans, clinicians, and pharmacies, his tenure and experience with companies such as Novartis, Trialcard, Express Scripts, Caremark, and Transamerica Insurance is strategically aligned with delivering a formidable and innovative solution to the pharmaceutical industry. Biocel is strategically positioned to defend against the diversion of manufacturer assistance payments and also mitigate the impact of these programs on Best Price reporting. In Rick's capacity, he will also have a commanding presence in guiding the InfinityRx IT development team in remaking the revenue model and delivering the technology to support it.

Greg Savino, Chief Executive Officer at InfinityRx shared, "Rick's subject matter expertise spans a broad range of issues that affect specialty pharmacy, infusion services, manufacturer-sponsored HUB and affordability programs, provider revenue cycle management, market access, and much more. Many of Rick's professional qualifications are anchored by a strong background in insurance operations and health plan benefit administration. We are pleased to have him join the executive team and welcome his ability to address the outer limits of creativity in addressing today's most important challenges."

"As the President of Biocel, one of my primary industry concerns is addressing pharma's interest in 'copay accumulator' and 'copay maximizer' programs operated by health plans," Rick commented. "These programs divert proceeds paid by manufacturers to assist patient cost-sharing expense from the intended use to a use that benefits health plan interests." They may also have a detrimental effect on industry drug revenue because of the impact these programs have on manufacturer Best Price reporting pursuant to the CMS Final Rule scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2023. Rick added, "…it's time to think outside the box before we are in the box."

Biocel is designing solutions for emerging challenges, InfinityRx administers over those solutions, and eScript360 will deliver. Working synonymously to support their clients - pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturers, their combined service solutions and advanced technology help patients achieve their therapeutic goals while cultivating growth and profitability for their clients.

Rick will be a featured speaker at the upcoming Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress, April 25-27, at the Ritz Carlton in McLean, Virginia, and at the Patient Assistance & Access Programs event, June 28-30, at the Sheraton Parsippany in New Jersey. Representatives will also be attending Asembia 2022 in Las Vegas where all interested parties are invited to inquire about an introductory meeting. Please direct all inquiries to Abbey Chakalis at abbey@infinityrx.com.

About Biocel Access Solutions

Biocel Access Solutions, located in Orlando, Florida, is a design and advisory service group that supports pharma manufacturer-sponsored Patient Service Programs. Through the innovative design and development of Affordability Program Services, Market Access Strategy, and addressing Compliance and Budgetary Management issues, Biocel challenges some of the industry's most demanding endeavors and their value in maintaining programs that benefit the patient. Visit us at BiocelAccess.com.

About InfinityRx

InfinityRx, headquartered in New York, is an affordability program administrator representing Patient Service Programs sponsored by manufacturers of drugs, devices, diagnostics, and other clinical products. Connecting with all sites of care through advanced technology, and removing all barriers with novel solutions, InfinityRx empowers prescribers and drug service providers to furnish value-added services to their patients. InfinityRx is passionate about inspiring pharmaceutical companies, healthcare service providers, and all others who share their commitment to join them in reshaping the future of healthcare. Visit us at InfinityRx.com.

About eScript360™

eScript360™ is a non-commercial pharmacy and the gateway to patient access programs. Supporting patients throughout their journey of care while serving manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals and other clinical products with patient access solutions to therapy for all disease states. Empowered with expertise, digital assets, and an individualized perspective and approach to treatment, eScript360 offers the essentials to remove obstacles, efficiencies to expedite care, and a better patient experience to deliver comprehensive therapy. Visit us at eScript360.com.

Press Contact: Abbey Chakalis

Phone: (516) 604-0716

Email: abbey@InfinityRx.com

