Untangling the Hiring Knot: Wedge CEO Returns to the Stage at SHRM Talent Conference & Expo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Matt Baxter, co-founder and CEO of Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage WHAT: Will present at the upcoming SHRM Talent Conference & Expo for the second year running. WHEN: The conference will take place Sunday, April 10 – Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Baxter will deliver “Untangling the Hiring Knot: Look at the Person, Not the Resume” on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. MT. WHERE: Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center

6700 N Gaylord Rockies Blvd.

Aurora, Colo. To register for the event, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/talent-conference.

DETAILS:

In 2020, employers spent an average of $483 per employee on HR technologies – in addition to the costs associated with each hire. Despite the investment, talent acquisition is getting more complicated as companies wrestle with an increasingly complicated knot of solutions rather than focus on the candidates.

During the SHRM Talent 2022, Matt Baxter, CEO of Wedge, will make the business case for reimagining recruiting to look beyond the traditional resume and provide a next-generation candidate experience. In this interactive session, Baxter and attendees will discuss the demands put on hiring teams and explore strategies that address the disruption in today’s job market. Baxter will explain how to create a competitive advantage by engaging candidates and how to build a framework of effective processes that help move hiring forward.

For more information about this presentation, visit https://conferences.shrm.org/conference/2022-talent-conference/session/untangling-hiring-knot-look-person-not-resume.

About Wedge