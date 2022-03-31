The Fresh Market Selects Inmar Intelligence as Technology Partner For Its Ultimate Loyalty Experience

Winston-Salem, NC, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, an applied data platform company, today announced that The Fresh Market has selected the company’s loyalty platform to power its next-generation “Ultimate Loyalty Experience.” Inmar’s technology will enable added capabilities that improve shopper engagement and build brand loyalty across categories. The Fresh Market will also use Inmar technology to improve digital coupon capabilities, increasing savings for shoppers while offering more opportunities for brands in the natural products space to connect with customers using improved targeting and segmentation of promotional offers.

The Fresh Market will leverage Inmar's Incentive Management Platform to run its new program, including its multi-tiered club systems which will include core clubs such as a coffee club and floral club, as well as unique special activations such as a regionally available wine club and seasonal clubs to better capitalize on important sales cycles, such as the holidays. These programs will be further supported by robust email capabilities that will improve engagement with loyalty members using personalized content based on purchasing habits.

“We are thrilled to be launching our Ultimate Loyalty Experience with the help of a technology partner such as Inmar Intelligence,” said Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer, at The Fresh Market. “Shoppers have more choices than ever before in today’s marketplace and with Inmar’s technology, we will be able to provide a more individualized, impactful experience for our guests.”

The Fresh Market will use a combination of national and emerging brand digital coupon technologies to offer advanced capabilities to suppliers, giving consumer packaged goods brands new opportunities to drive product trials and foster brand loyalty. Inmar’s technology will also enable The Fresh Market to bring promotions for loyalty club members and non-members, as well as multi-tiered employee discounts, all into one cohesive system.

“In today’s highly competitive, cost-conscious marketplace it is paramount for retailers and brands to offer specialized customer experiences supported by targeted promotional offers,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and President, Martech, at Inmar Intelligence. “We are excited to work with The Fresh Market to help bring their Ultimate Loyalty Experience Program to life and not only meet the demanding market needs of today, but prepare for the evolving needs of shoppers tomorrow.”

For more information about Inmar Intelligence’s retail solutions, please visit https://www.inmar.com/solutions/retail-cloud.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI and Machine Learning to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar.com.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Supermarket in America” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2021 and 2022, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.