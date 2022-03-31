Calling All Burrito Lovers: El Pollo Loco Celebrates National Burrito Day with Four Days of Delicious Deals

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, is turning National Burrito Day into National Burrito Week with four full days of offers and deals for burrito lovers, with special offers extended to new and existing Loco Rewards™ members.



“At El Pollo Loco, we take National Burrito Day very seriously given our selection of burritos are cult favorites amongst El Pollo Loco fans, especially our new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito. This year we’re doubling down on our celebration as an ode to burrito lovers and Loco Rewards members alike,” said Chief Marketing Officer Andy Rebhun. “From double points on burrito purchases to everyone’s favorite, Buy One Burrito Get One Free, celebrating this treasured holiday at El Pollo Loco has never been easier.”

Kicking off on Monday, April 4, the lineup of epic National Burrito Day deals includes:

April 4: New and existing Loco Rewards members can receive double points on all burrito purchases, including the new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito Box, on April 4 only. Double points will be automatically awarded to loyalty accounts on qualifying purchases.

April 5: New and existing Loco Rewards members will automatically receive a special $6 Burrito and Large Drink reward valid on April 5 only; tax not included. Offer is valid for all à la carte burritos, including the new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito.

April 6: Anyone who buys a $20 eGift Card via the El Pollo Loco app or website will receive a Free Burrito offer, valid until April 30. The Free Burrito offer includes the new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito.

National Burrito Day, April 7: New and existing Loco Rewards members will automatically receive a special BOGO Burrito (Buy One Get One Free Burrito) reward valid on April 7 only; tax not included. The offer is valid for all burritos, including the new Mexican Shredded Beef Birria Burrito Box. Additionally, FREE delivery will be applied to all delivery orders on April 7 only; no minimum purchase required.

To participate in National Burrito Day promotions this year, download the El Pollo Loco app and register for Loco Rewards to receive these offers and more throughout the year. For more information, visit ElPolloLoco.com.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq:LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted L.A. Mex food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine and better-for-you eating, that Los Angeles is known for. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained more than 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican-American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rosie Herzog

Edible, Inc

eplmedia@edible-inc.com

