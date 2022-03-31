Aurora Spine Corporation to Participate in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a manufacturer of innovative spinal implants, announced today that it will be participating in the Lytham Partners Spring 2022 Investor Conference taking place virtually on April 4-7, 2022.



The Company’s webcast presentation will be a Panel Discussion titled: Simplifying the Complex – A Panel Discussion with Doctors that use Aurora Products , and will be available for viewing at 11:00 am ET on Monday, April 4, 2022, on the Company's website or at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham4/asg.v/2109853. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay.

Management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/spring2022invreg.

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

asapf@lythampartners.com