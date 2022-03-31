Data Storage Corporation Reports 97% Increase in Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

Management to host conference call today, March 31, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “I am pleased to report we achieved revenue growth of 97.1% and 59.6% for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, respectively. We also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and full year. Importantly, we are successfully executing on our strategy to establish Data Storage as a leading provider of business continuity solutions, ranging from Managed Cloud Infrastructure to cybersecurity, direct internet access, VoIP integration with Microsoft Teams, and an array of managed services. It is clear that digital infrastructure, data integrity and disaster recovery is more critical than ever given the heightened risks of cyber attacks from foreign nations and rogue actors. We have been protecting our clients’ data and providing secure hosting environments for over 15 years, we provide a complete end-to-end security and data recovery offering. Not all attacks or natural disasters can be avoided and it is crucial that organizations backup encrypted data offsite, so information can be recovered, restored and available within the committed client’s timeframe.”

“2021 was a transformational year for the Company as we completed the merger with Flagship Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of IBM solutions, managed services and cloud solutions. This acquisition complements our overall business strategy and expands our offering with an impressive roster of tier-1 customers. We are already realizing the synergies of this acquisition, as illustrated by increased cross-selling activity and a multi-million dollar contract with one of the nation’s premier professional sports teams, which we expect to recognize as revenue in the first quarter of 2022. We are also expanding domestically and internationally, with the opening of operations in Austin, Texas, as well as in Canada through the addition of two new data centers and our partnership with Able-One.”

“Looking ahead, we are more encouraged than ever by the outlook for the business. We have increased our sales pipeline to over $20 million and are growing our subscription revenue, which provides long-term and high margin revenue streams. Our customer base now includes more than 400 companies served and 30 active distribution companies. We are also increasing our sales force, expanding our marketing initiatives and investing in personnel and infrastructure to support our continued growth. Overall, our solutions address a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market, which is accelerating as more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure to the cloud.”

The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am Eastern Time today, March 31, 2022 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and using entry code: 283625. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/44979, or on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website, ir.datastoragecorp.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations section of the website (ir.datastoragecorp.com) through March 15, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through April 14, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 44979.

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions from its six technical facilities throughout the USA and Canada focusing on cloud infrastructure, data storage and IT management. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry by leveraging its leading technologies in the creation of their solutions. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, cyber security, data analytics, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


        
  December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
ASSETS       
Current Assets:       
Cash and cash equivalents $12,135,803  $893,598 
Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $50,375 and $30,000 in 2021 and 2020, respectively)  2,384,367   554,587 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  536,401   239,472 
Total Current Assets  15,056,571   1,687,657 
        
Property and Equipment:       
Property and equipment  6,595,236   7,845,423 
Less—Accumulated depreciation  (4,657,765)  (5,543,822)
Net Property and Equipment  1,937,471   2,301,601 
        
Other Assets:       
Goodwill  6,560,671   3,015,700 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  422,318   241,911 
Other assets  103,226   49,310 
Intangible assets, net  2,254,566   455,935 
Total Other Assets  9,340,781   3,762,856 
        
Total Assets $26,334,823  $7,752,114 
        
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT       
Current Liabilities:       
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,343,391  $979,552 
Dividend payable     1,115,674 
Deferred revenue  366,859   461,893 
Line of credit     24 
Finance leases payable  216,299   168,139 
Finance leases payable related party  839,793   1,149,403 
Operating lease liabilities short term  205,414   104,549 
Note payable     374,871 
Total Current Liabilities  2,971,756   4,354,105 
        
Note payable long term     107,106 
Operating lease liabilities long term  226,344   147,525 
Finance leases payable, long term  157,424   247,677 
Finance leases payable related party, long term  364,654   974,743 
Total Long Term Liabilities  748,422   1,477,051 
        
Total Liabilities  3,720,178   5,831,156 
        
Stockholders’ Equity:       
Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,401,786 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively     1,402 
Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,693,793 and 3,214,537 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively  6,694   3,213 
Additional paid in capital  38,241,155   17,745,785 
Accumulated deficit  (15,530,576)  (15,734,737)
Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity  22,717,273   2,015,663 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary  (102,628)  (94,705)
Total Stockholder’s Equity  22,614,645   1,920,958 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $26,334,823  $7,752,114 


DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


  Year Ended December 31,
  2021 2020
     
Sales $14,876,227  $9,320,933 
         
Cost of sales  8,459,117   5,425,205 
         
Gross Profit  6,417,110   3,895,728 
         
Selling, general and administrative  7,184,182   3,896,791 
         
Loss from Operations  (767,072)  (1,063)
         
Other Income (Expense)        
Interest income     24 
Interest expense, net  (126,746)  (175,602)
Gain on contingent liability     350,000 
Loss on disposal of assets  (44,732)   
Gain on forgiveness of debt  798,840    
Total Other Income  627,362   174,422 
         
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  (139,710)  173,359 
         
Benefit from income taxes  399,631    
         
Net Income (loss)  259,921   173,359 
         
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary  7,923   26,657 
         
Net Income (loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp  267,844   200,016 
         
Preferred Stock Dividends  (63,683)  (144,677)
         
Net Income Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $204,161  $55,339 
         
Earning per Share – Basic $0.04  $0.02 
Earning per Share – Diluted $0.03  $0.02 
Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic  5,075,716   3,213,157 
Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted  6,340,125   3,366,010 


DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 


  Years Ended December 31,
  2021 2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net Income (loss) $259,921  $173,359 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  1,284,345   1,032,566 
Stock based compensation  171,798   158,728 
Gain on forgiveness of debt  (798,840)   
Gain on contingent liability     (350,000)
Deferred income taxes, release of valuation allowance  (399,631   
Loss on disposal of assets  44,732    
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (440,517)  136,849 
Other assets  (6,417)  16,126 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (169,355)  (132,132)
Right of use asset  (180,407)  82,356 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (142,232)  44,619 
Deferred revenue  (163,770)  28,951 
Operating lease liability  179,684   (80,743)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities  (360,690)  1,110,679 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Investor deposit  (25,000)   
Capital expenditures  (455,835)  (181,072)
Cash acquired in business acquisition  212,068    
Cash consideration for business acquisition  (6,149,343)   
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (6,418,110)  (181,072)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of note payable     481,977 
Proceeds from line of credit  50,000    
Repayments of finance lease obligations related party  (968,420)  (718,690)
Repayments of finance lease obligations  (156,845)  (56,281)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants  16,944,380    
Cash received for the exercised of Warrants  3,381,271    
Cash received for the exercised of options     5,400 
Repayments of Dividend payable  (1,179,357)   
Repayment of line of credit  (50,024)  (74,976)
Net Cash Provided by (Used) in Financing Activities  18,021,005   (362,570)
         
Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents  11,242,205   567,037 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year  893,598   326,561 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Year $12,135,803  $893,598 
Supplemental Disclosures:        
Cash paid for interest $116,682  $168,837 
Cash paid for income taxes $  $ 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Accrual of preferred stock dividend $63,683  $144,677 
Assets acquired by finance lease $164,754  $808,261 