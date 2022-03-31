Data Storage Corporation Reports 97% Increase in Revenue for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security and data analytics solutions, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.



Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “I am pleased to report we achieved revenue growth of 97.1% and 59.6% for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, respectively. We also achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for both the fourth quarter and full year. Importantly, we are successfully executing on our strategy to establish Data Storage as a leading provider of business continuity solutions, ranging from Managed Cloud Infrastructure to cybersecurity, direct internet access, VoIP integration with Microsoft Teams, and an array of managed services. It is clear that digital infrastructure, data integrity and disaster recovery is more critical than ever given the heightened risks of cyber attacks from foreign nations and rogue actors. We have been protecting our clients’ data and providing secure hosting environments for over 15 years, we provide a complete end-to-end security and data recovery offering. Not all attacks or natural disasters can be avoided and it is crucial that organizations backup encrypted data offsite, so information can be recovered, restored and available within the committed client’s timeframe.”

“2021 was a transformational year for the Company as we completed the merger with Flagship Solutions, LLC, a leading provider of IBM solutions, managed services and cloud solutions. This acquisition complements our overall business strategy and expands our offering with an impressive roster of tier-1 customers. We are already realizing the synergies of this acquisition, as illustrated by increased cross-selling activity and a multi-million dollar contract with one of the nation’s premier professional sports teams, which we expect to recognize as revenue in the first quarter of 2022. We are also expanding domestically and internationally, with the opening of operations in Austin, Texas, as well as in Canada through the addition of two new data centers and our partnership with Able-One.”

“Looking ahead, we are more encouraged than ever by the outlook for the business. We have increased our sales pipeline to over $20 million and are growing our subscription revenue, which provides long-term and high margin revenue streams. Our customer base now includes more than 400 companies served and 30 active distribution companies. We are also increasing our sales force, expanding our marketing initiatives and investing in personnel and infrastructure to support our continued growth. Overall, our solutions address a rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar market, which is accelerating as more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure to the cloud.”

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,135,803 $ 893,598 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $50,375 and $30,000 in 2021 and 2020, respectively) 2,384,367 554,587 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 536,401 239,472 Total Current Assets 15,056,571 1,687,657 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 6,595,236 7,845,423 Less—Accumulated depreciation (4,657,765 ) (5,543,822 ) Net Property and Equipment 1,937,471 2,301,601 Other Assets: Goodwill 6,560,671 3,015,700 Operating lease right-of-use assets 422,318 241,911 Other assets 103,226 49,310 Intangible assets, net 2,254,566 455,935 Total Other Assets 9,340,781 3,762,856 Total Assets $ 26,334,823 $ 7,752,114 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,343,391 $ 979,552 Dividend payable — 1,115,674 Deferred revenue 366,859 461,893 Line of credit — 24 Finance leases payable 216,299 168,139 Finance leases payable related party 839,793 1,149,403 Operating lease liabilities short term 205,414 104,549 Note payable — 374,871 Total Current Liabilities 2,971,756 4,354,105 Note payable long term — 107,106 Operating lease liabilities long term 226,344 147,525 Finance leases payable, long term 157,424 247,677 Finance leases payable related party, long term 364,654 974,743 Total Long Term Liabilities 748,422 1,477,051 Total Liabilities 3,720,178 5,831,156 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 1,401,786 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively — 1,402 Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,693,793 and 3,214,537 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020, respectively 6,694 3,213 Additional paid in capital 38,241,155 17,745,785 Accumulated deficit (15,530,576 ) (15,734,737 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity 22,717,273 2,015,663 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (102,628 ) (94,705 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 22,614,645 1,920,958 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 26,334,823 $ 7,752,114





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Sales $ 14,876,227 $ 9,320,933 Cost of sales 8,459,117 5,425,205 Gross Profit 6,417,110 3,895,728 Selling, general and administrative 7,184,182 3,896,791 Loss from Operations (767,072 ) (1,063 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income — 24 Interest expense, net (126,746 ) (175,602 ) Gain on contingent liability — 350,000 Loss on disposal of assets (44,732 ) — Gain on forgiveness of debt 798,840 — Total Other Income 627,362 174,422 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (139,710 ) 173,359 Benefit from income taxes 399,631 — Net Income (loss) 259,921 173,359 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 7,923 26,657 Net Income (loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp 267,844 200,016 Preferred Stock Dividends (63,683 ) (144,677 ) Net Income Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 204,161 $ 55,339 Earning per Share – Basic $ 0.04 $ 0.02 Earning per Share – Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 5,075,716 3,213,157 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 6,340,125 3,366,010





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



