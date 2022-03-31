OTC Markets Group Welcomes RE Royalties Ltd. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX-V: RE; OTCQX: RROYF), a company which acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.



RE Royalties Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

RE Royalties Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “RROYF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties stated, “We are pleased to begin trading on the OTCQX market to provide current and future US-based investors with greater access to our company, ease of trading and home country financial disclosures for our shares. The OTCQX market will allow RE Royalties to broaden the reach and awareness of our innovative royalty financing model, improve liquidity of our common shares and drive value for our shareholders.”

McMillan LLP acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately held and publicly traded renewable energy generation and development companies. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector.

The Company currently owns 100 royalties on solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, Europe, and the United States. The Company’s business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

