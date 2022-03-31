Autolus Therapeutics Receives EMA Orphan Medical Product Designation for obe-cel for Treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

LONDON, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted obe-cel, Autolus’ leading CAR T clinical candidate, Orphan Medical Product Designation for treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients.



“This regulatory designation is an important milestone toward addressing the urgent, unmet need in ALL patients, and follows the Orphan Drug Designation previously granted in 2019 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for obe-cel,” said Dr. Christian Itin, Chief Executive Officer of Autolus. “Recruitment is ongoing in the Phase 2 portion of the pivotal study of obe-cel and we look forward to announcing first Phase 2 data this year.”

Orphan Medical Product Designation is granted by the EMA Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products to medicines intended for the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of a disease that is life-threatening or chronically debilitating that affects fewer than 5 in 10,000 people in the EU under the Orphan Regulation (Regulation (EC) No 141/2000). To attain Orphan Designation, it must be justified that a medicinal product could potentially be of significant benefit compared to the existing authorized medicinal products for those affected by the condition. Benefits of the designation include fee reductions for centralized activities including; applications for marketing authorization, inspections and scientific advice. A key benefit is ten years of market exclusivity in the EU following marketing approval by the EMA.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

About obe-cel (AUTO1)

Obe-cel is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in clinical activity and safety compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, obe-cel may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the ability of the programmed T cells to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. In collaboration with Autolus’ academic partner, UCL, obe-cel is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trials for B-NHL. Autolus has progressed obe-cel to the FELIX trial, a potential pivotal trial for adult ALL.

About obe-cel FELIX clinical trial

Autolus’ Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of obe-cel is enrolling adult patients with relapsed / refractory B-precursor ALL. The trial had a Phase 1b component prior to proceeding to the single arm, Phase 2 clinical trial. The primary endpoint is overall response rate, and the secondary endpoints include duration of response, MRD negative CR rate and safety. The trial is designed to enroll approximately 100 patients across 30 of the leading academic and non-academic centers in the United States, United Kingdom and Europe. [NCT04404660]

