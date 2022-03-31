New York, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Rubber Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443563/?utm_source=GNW

Global Industrial Rubber Products Market to Reach $145 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Rubber Products estimated at US$100.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$145 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Mechanical Rubber Goods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$60 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Rubber Hose & Belting segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $19.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Industrial Rubber Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Other Product Segments Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Other Product Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$21.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$20.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Rubber Demand Under Stress During the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Rubber Production (in Million Tons) for the Years 2012-2019

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

Negative Tide in GD

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Industrial Rubber Products: Recovering Economy to Propel Market

Growth

Futuristic Demand for Automobile to Bode Well for the Market

Reclaimed Rubber to Witness Increased Adoption

Regional Market Analysis: Developing Markets to Lead Growth

World Industrial Rubber Products Market (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions

World Industrial Rubber Products Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe, Canada, and Japan

Mechanical Rubber Goods Category Continues to Lead the Market

Market by Rubber Type

World Industrial Rubber Products Market by Rubber Type (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Natural, Styrene

Butadiene, Polybutadiene, Ethylene-Propylene, Nitrile

Butadiene, and Other Rubber Types

Competitive Landscape

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

Industrial Rubber Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automotive Industry: Major End-Use Market

Reduction in Automotive Demand in 2020 (In Million Vehicles)

World Automobile Production in Million Units for 2008-2022

Rubber Products Relevant in Automotive OEM & Aftermarket

Applications

Increasing Average Life of Vehicles: Fertile Environment for

Rubber Products

Average Age of Light Vehicles in the United States for the

Years 2007, 2011, 2015 & 2019

Average Age of Passenger Cars & Light Commercial Vehicles in

the United States for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019

Average Age of Vehicles in the EU for the Years 2011, 2015 & 2019

Average Age of Passengers Cars in the EU by Select Countries

for 2019

Relevance of Rubber Products in Construction & Infrastructure

Sector

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for 2019, 2020 &

2021

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

Key Applications of Industrial Rubber Products in Construction &

Infrastructure Projects

Industrial Machinery Trends Influence Rubber Products Market

Importance of Rubber Products in Aerospace Applications

Opportunities in Other End-Use Markets

Wiper Blades Market: Safety Drives Demand

Factors Affecting the Wiper Systems Market - On a Scale of 1-5

Market Drivers

Enhancements in Wiper Blade Market

Vehicular Hose Market: An Insight

New Designs and Superior Performance Qualities Boost Market

Growing Threat from Substitute Products: The Ongoing Challenge

Stiff Competition from Thermoplastic Elastomers

Technological Advancements Lower Demand for Replacement Parts

Chloroprene Rubber Seeks to Widen Addressable Market

Adhesives Market: Largest Consumer of Chloroprene Rubber

Chloroprene Rubber Vs Other Polymers in Contact Adhesive

Formulations

Global Adhesives Market by Application (in %): 2020

Product Innovations & Advancements Augur Well

Ford Pioneers Use of Soy Oil-Based Rubber

Environmental Issues

Environmental Issues Concerning Rubber Products Manufacturing

Industry

Measures to Prevent Environmental Pollution

Environmental Concerns Drive Focus onto Recycled Products

Regulatory Environment

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)

ISO Technical Committees (ISO/TCs)

An Introduction to Industrial Rubber Products

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Rubber Hoses

Rubber Belting

Rubber Hose and Belting: A Perspective

Other Industrial Rubber Products

Fabricated Rubber Products

World Rubber Production and Consumption Scenario

Global Rubber Production (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Rubber Type

Global Production of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Geographic Region

Global Rubber Consumption (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Consumption Volume for Natural and Synthetic Rubber

Global Consumption of Natural and Synthetic Rubber (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Geographic

Region

Rubber Manufacturing Processes Undergo Drastic Changes

Stages of Rubber Manufacturing

Manufacturing Processes for Different Industrial Rubber Products

Types of Rubber

Material and Technology Analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443563/?utm_source=GNW



