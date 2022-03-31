Dividend Declaration

London, UNITED KINGDOM

For Immediate Release: 31 March 2022

WisdomTree Issuer ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer ICAV (the “Fund”) wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2022.

Announcement Date:       31-Mar-22
Ex-Date:                         07-Apr-22
Record Date:                   08-Apr-22
Payment Date:                25-Apr-22

     
Sub-Fund/Share ClassISINCurrencyAmount per Share
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETFIE00BQZJBQ63USD0.1879
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USDIE00BZ56RD98USD0.1263
WisdomTree USD Floating Rate Treasury Bond UCITS ETF - USDIE00BJFN5P63USD0.0240

