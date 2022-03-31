Insights on the Drug Device Combination Products Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Device Combination Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug device combination products market reached a value of US$ 132.45 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 214.53 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.27% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Drug device combination products comprise medical devices and pharmaceutical ingredients, which assist in delivering the drug to a specific location in the patient's body. They include vaccine vials packaged with a delivery device, surgical trays with drapes and anesthetic swabs, and prefilled drug delivery systems like syringes, insulin injector pens, and metered dose inhalers. Some of the commonly available drug device combination products are monoclonal antibody combined with a therapeutic drug, pacing lead with steroid-coated tip, and catheter with an antimicrobial coating, and first-aid kits containing bandages and gauze are some.



Drug Device Combination Products Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the escalating demand for new approaches in treating diseases are among the key factors driving the adoption of drug device combination products across the globe. These products help patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injuries, anemia, hepatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and other serious conditions.

Moreover, these products offer advantages, such as minimal side effects, controlled drug administration, improved patient compliance, and targeted drug delivery. This, coupled with increasing preferences for smart and precision drug delivery systems that reduce the amount of drug required for therapeutic efficacy, is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, market players are incorporating technologies into drug device combination products for tracking and monitoring purposes.

They are also introducing sophisticated products made using complex active ingredients, formulations, routes of delivery, and dosage forms, such as peptides, liposomes, and transdermal. Additionally, they are focusing on developing next-generation products with high viscosity, formulations, and new classes of biologics. As a result, the demand for these products is anticipated to rise for providing patients treatments and solutions that can better adhere to their therapy.



