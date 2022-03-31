WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (WRPT) SMART SHARING

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (OTC Pink: WRPT) (“WarpSpeed Taxi” or the “Company”), the developer of an all-in-one software solution for ride-hailing, food delivery, and courier services, is thrilled to present to you a new exciting service, WARPSPEED TAXI SMART SHARING.

More and more drivers are quitting ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft due to the recent surge in gas prices, leaving customers to deal with long waits and substandard service. WarpSpeed Taxi is offering a different alternative.

SMART SHARING, a new WarpSpeed Taxi feature, will allow two people heading in the same direction, or with the same destination, to share a taxi and save money.

“We’ve been watching the global market and how it’s reacting to the current surge in gas prices,” said Sara Leska, Marketing Project Manager for the Company, “Our Company has always been focused on getting customers to their destinations as efficiently as possible, and this seemed like the most logical step for us to take to accommodate new customers looking for an alternative.”

Daniel Okelo, CEO of WarpSpeed Taxi, stated, “We really want to promote ride-sharing because it’s one of the most environmentally friendly ways to get around. WarpSpeed Taxi’s Smart Sharing connects multiple riders with drivers in minutes, so you can get where you need to go while remaining societally consciousness. This innovation is great for our customers and helps cities reduce traffic, keeping things moving at ‘Warpspeed’.”

The WarpSpeed Taxi Ride-Sharing application is currently in Beta Testing, and the Company’s new Smart Sharing feature is being included in the current round of testing.

About WarpSpeed Taxi

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. is a company involved in the development, testing, and marketing of a ride-hailing and food delivery computer and mobile device application known as “WarpSpeedTaxi" that will provide travelers with convenient door-to-door transport that leverages smart mobility platforms to connect drivers with passengers and lets drivers use their personal vehicles.

For more information, go to: http://www.warpspeedtaxi.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties.

Corporate Contact:

2261 Rosanna Street, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117

Telephone: (269) 692-9418

info@warpspeedtaxi.com

