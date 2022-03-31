Lincoln Electric Schedules Webcast For First Quarter 2022 Results

CLEVELAND, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LECO) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 prior to market open. An investor conference call and webcast will take place at 10:00 a.m. (ET) later that day.



The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations home page at https://ir.lincolnelectric.com. Listeners should go to the web site prior to the call to register and download and install any necessary audio software. Investors who are unable to access the webcast may listen to the conference call live via telephone by dialing (877) 344-3899 (domestic) or (315) 625-3087 (international) and should use confirmation code 6859906. Telephone participants are asked to dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the earnings call will be available via webcast on the Company's website.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric is the world leader in the engineering, design, and manufacturing of advanced arc welding solutions, automated joining, assembly and cutting systems, plasma and oxy-fuel cutting equipment, and has a leading global position in brazing and soldering alloys. Lincoln is recognized as the Welding Expert™ for its leading material science, software development, automation engineering, and application expertise, which advance customers’ fabrication capabilities to help them build a better world. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Lincoln has 56 manufacturing locations in 19 countries and a worldwide network of distributors and sales offices serving customers in over 160 countries. For more information about Lincoln Electric and its products and services, visit the Company’s website at https://www.lincolnelectric.com.