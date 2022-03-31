Euro Sun Mining Enters Final Stages of Permitting

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has submitted the key documents for permitting the Rovina Valley Project in Romania. The Company has submitted the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) along with the Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ). These are the final permits required prior to seeking approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment by the Ministry of the Environment and subsequently the permits for construction. The two documents have been submitted to the Hunedoara Environmental Protection Agency and to the working group established by the EPA to consider and approve the documentation.



The working group is led by the Environmental Protection Agency for Hunedoara County and consists of representatives from various agencies and institutions across the county and the region.

Submission of the Strategic Environmental Assessment Report (SEA Report)

Euro Sun’s technical team has completed all the requirements for submitting the SEA Report, including several year-long assessments on biodiversity of the proposed project area. The completed study satisfies all national and local requirements, and the Company expects approval of the SEA Report later this year following the public consultation and review process. The Company expects the public consultation to occur in mid Q2 2022. The SEA is the environmental opinion on the PUZ or re-zoning plan.

Submission of the Draft Zonal Urban Plan (PUZ)

Additionally, our technical team supported by several highly experienced and qualified local architectural experts, have also prepared all supporting documents for submittal of the PUZ. These documents comply with all national and local requirements and the company expects approval of the PUZ in due course, during Q3/Q4 2022, following review by the relevant agencies. The PUZ is the legislated process for re-zoning the land utilized by the project footprint to allow for industrial use, and in this case, to construct a mining operation.

Sam Rasmussen, Chief Operating Officer, highlights that “Our local teams have been working diligently with authorities from the various working groups over the last several years in preparation for this important permit submittal. The diligent efforts and planning by our team with the working group ensures they are well prepared to receive and review the official documentation in accordance with the regulatory review process. We value the support and guidance of the regional government and look forward to continued support as we move through the permitting process and towards construction. We believe that the Rovina Valley project will provide access to significant employment and economic value in the Hunedoara area and would be a key strategic asset for Romania and the EU.”

Scott Moore, CEO stated “This submittal is the culmination of thousands of hours by our team and Romanian experts to deliver the most detailed and accurate SEA and PUZ report. Over the last several years, Euro Sun has worked diligently with local and national authorities to demonstrate the viability of the Rovina Valley project and how responsible mining is accomplished now and in the future. Two significant examples of responsible mining are the lack of cyanide in the Rovina Valley Project’s processing circuit and the placement of dry or filtered tailings, eliminating the possibility of a catastrophic dam failure. The Rovina Valley project will provide strong economic benefits to all our local communities, the region and to the Romanian State incorporating the highest environmental practices.”



Euro Sun will be a critical supplier of the key elements copper and gold for development of the European Union. We fully support Romania’s desire to open new mining operations in accordance with the highest environmental regulations to meet the ever-increasing demand for key metals in the European Union.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

