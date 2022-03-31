English Finnish

Incap Corporation: Incap's Annual Report and Corporate Responsibility Report are published

Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release 31 March 2022 at 2:30 p.m. EEST



Incap Group’s Annual Report for 2021 has today been published in Finnish and in English in pdf format. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors, consolidated financial statements and the parent company’s financial statements as well as the Auditor’s Report for the financial period 1 January-31 December 2021. Incap publishes the financial statements in XHTML format in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.

Incap has also published a separate Corporate Governance Report, Remuneration Policy and Remuneration Report as well as the Corporate Responsibility Report.

The Annual Report and other published documents are attached to this release and available on Incap’s web pages at www.incapcorp.com .

INCAP CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798





Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

www.incapcorp.com



Incap in brief

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, the UK and Hong Kong and employs approximately 2,500 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.

Attachments