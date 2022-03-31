WisdomTree launches Solana, Cardano and Polkadot ETPs in Europe

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree, an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") and exchange-traded product ("ETP") sponsor, has today added three new physically-backed cryptocurrency ETPs to its crypto asset product range.



On March 29, 2022, WisdomTree Solana (SOLW), WisdomTree Cardano (ADAW) and WisdomTree Polkadot (DOTW) ETPs were listed on Börse Xetra and SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange and today were listed on Euronext exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris. The ETPs have a total expense ratio (TER) of 0.95%, currently the lowest fees for ETPs providing access to these altcoins in Europe, and are passported for sale across the European Union.

The ETPs are designed to offer investors a simple, secure and cost-efficient way to gain exposure to the price of Solana, Cardano and Polkadot. Investors also can gain exposure to these crypto assets through WisdomTree’s diversified crypto asset basket ETPs, WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC), WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT). The new ETPs have the potential to deliver staking rewards1 to investors.

Jason Guthrie, Head of Digital Assets, Europe, WisdomTree said: “We want to provide investors with a range of crypto asset exposures, whether that be through diversified baskets or single trackers. A key component to our approach is launching strategies which will resonate with institutional investors. These need to be crypto assets which are liquid enough for institutional use, are supported by the ETP market participants and have clear use cases. As the crypto asset market evolves, so too will the ETP ecosystem which is needed for more institutional adoption. We will continue to enhance and expand our product range, supporting investors on their journey into crypto assets.”

Created in 2017, Solana is a layer-1 smart contract platform2 that aims to expand transaction throughput at a much lower cost compared to Ethereum. It uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus model to secure the network but features a new timestamp system called Proof of History (PoH) that enables automatically ordered transactions. Although the mainnet was launched in 2020 and is still in beta testing stage, Solana has gained popularity with use cases such as building decentralized social networks, blockchain gaming, and decentralized exchanges.

Cardano was created in 2015 as a layer-1 smart contract platform as an alternative to the Ethereum network. It is built with a two-layer structure for enhanced security and utilize the PoS consensus model. Cardano delivered its smart contract functionality in 2021, and could see more decentralized applications for use cases such as education credential verification, retail product counterfeiting and in finance for Know Your Customer/Anti-Money Laundering checks.

Polkadot was created in 2016 with a focus on interoperability between various blockchains for transferring data or assets. It utilizes a Proof of Authority model and is designed with a governance model that means the network does not need to be forked when incorporating upgrades. It hosts a wide variety of use cases including decentralized exchanges, data processors and bridging solutions.

Through WisdomTree’s cryptocurrency ETPs, investors can conveniently access a range of crypto assets without the need to hold them directly, store private access keys or interact with the blockchain or digital currency infrastructure in any way. Investors also get access to institutional grade storage solutions without needing to set it up with a custodian themselves. To ensure the highest level of security, WisdomTree leverages regulated, institutional-grade digital currency custodians who maintain highly secure cold storage facilities.

Alexis Marinof, Head of Europe, WisdomTree, added: “Digital assets are an exciting and growing asset class, which is continuing to capture the imagination of investors. Interesting and different use cases for the likes of Solana, Cardano and Polkadot represent the next stage of evolution for this young asset class. While bitcoin and Ethereum grab the headlines, altcoins are now viable options for many institutional investors, providing more options to diversify their crypto holdings just like they would with any other asset class.”

WisdomTree has also listed Swiss Franc trading lines for the SIX listed WisdomTree Bitcoin and WisdomTree Ethereum ETPs.

WisdomTree now has eight crypto asset ETPs, with SOLW, ADAW and DOTW adding to WisdomTree Bitcoin (BTCW), WisdomTree Ethereum (ETHW), WisdomTree Crypto Market (BLOC), WisdomTree Crypto Altcoins (WALT) and WisdomTree Crypto Mega Cap Equal Weight ETPs (MEGA). WisodmTree’s entire crypto asset ETP range is available via Börse Xetra, SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange and on Euronext exchanges in Amsterdam and Paris.

SOLW, ADAW and DOTW are passported for sale in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Product information

Listing Name TER Exchange Trading Ccy Exchange Code ISIN WisdomTree Solana 0.95 % SIX USD SOLW GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Solana 0.95 % SIX CHF SOLW GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Solana 0.95 % Euronext Amsterdam USD SOLW GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Solana 0.95 % Euronext Paris EUR SOLW GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Solana 0.95 % Börse Xetra EUR DSOL GB00BNGJ9G01 WisdomTree Cardano 0.95 % SIX USD ADAW GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Cardano 0.95 % SIX CHF ADAW GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Cardano 0.95 % Euronext Amsterdam USD ADAW GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Cardano 0.95 % Euronext Paris EUR ADAW GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Cardano 0.95 % Börse Xetra EUR WADA GB00BNGJ9J32 WisdomTree Polkadot 0.95 % SIX USD DOTW GB00BNGJ9H18 WisdomTree Polkadot 0.95 % SIX CHF DOTW GB00BNGJ9H18 WisdomTree Polkadot 0.95 % Euronext Amsterdam USD DOTW GB00BNGJ9H18 WisdomTree Polkadot 0.95 % Euronext Paris EUR DOTW GB00BNGJ9H18 WisdomTree Polkadot 0.95 % Börse Xetra EUR XDOT GB00BNGJ9H18

Find out more: https://www.wisdomtree.eu/en-gb/strategies/crypto-currency

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $79.4 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Communications issued in the European Economic Area (“EEA”): This document has been issued and approved by WisdomTree Ireland Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Communications issued in jurisdictions outside of the EEA: This document has been issued and approved by WisdomTree UK Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority.

WisdomTree Ireland Limited and WisdomTree UK Limited are each referred to as “WisdomTree” (as applicable). Our Conflicts of Interest Policy and Inventory are available on request.

For professional clients only. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Any historical performance included in this document may be based on back testing. Back testing is the process of evaluating an investment strategy by applying it to historical data to simulate what the performance of such strategy would have been. Back tested performance is purely hypothetical and is provided in this document solely for informational purposes. Back tested data does not represent actual performance and should not be interpreted as an indication of actual or future performance. The value of any investment may be affected by exchange rate movements. Any decision to invest should be based on the information contained in the appropriate prospectus and after seeking independent investment, tax and legal advice. These products may not be available in your market or suitable for you. The content of this document does not constitute investment advice nor an offer for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any product or make any investment.

An investment in exchange-traded products (“ETPs”) is dependent on the performance of the underlying index, less costs, but it is not expected to match that performance precisely. ETPs involve numerous risks including among others, general market risks relating to the relevant underlying index, credit risks on the provider of index swaps utilized in the ETP, exchange rate risks, interest rate risks, inflationary risks, liquidity risks and legal and regulatory risks.

The information contained in this document is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an advertisement or any other step in furtherance of a public offering of shares in the United States or any province or territory thereof, where none of the issuers or their products are authorized or registered for distribution and where no prospectus of any of the issuers has been filed with any securities commission or regulatory authority. No document or information in this document should be taken, transmitted or distributed (directly or indirectly) into the United States. None of the issuers, nor any securities issued by them, have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or the Investment Company Act of 1940 or qualified under any applicable state securities statutes.

This document may contain independent market commentary prepared by WisdomTree based on publicly available information. Although WisdomTree endeavors to ensure the accuracy of the content in this document, WisdomTree does not warrant or guarantee its accuracy or correctness. Any third-party data providers used to source the information in this document make no warranties or representation of any kind relating to such data. Where WisdomTree has expressed its own opinions related to product or market activity, these views may change. Neither WisdomTree, nor any affiliate, nor any of their respective officers, directors, partners, or employees accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its contents. This document may contain forward looking statements including statements regarding our belief or current expectations with regards to the performance of certain assets classes and/or sectors.

Forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. WisdomTree strongly recommends that you do not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The products discussed in this document are issued by WisdomTree Issuer X Limited (the “Issuer”). Investors should read the prospectus of the Issuer before investing and should refer to the section of the prospectus entitled “Risk Factors” for further details of risks associated with an investment in the securities offered by the Issuer.

Securities issued by the Issuer are direct, limited recourse obligations of the Issuer alone and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any of Swissquote Bank Ltd (“Swissquote”), Coinbase Custody Trust Company LLC (“Coinbase”), any of their affiliates or anyone else or any of their affiliates. Each of Swissquote and Coinbase disclaims all and any liability whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise which it might have in respect of this document or its contents otherwise arising in connection herewith.

The product discussed in this document is an unregulated ETP, approved to trade on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Switzerland, Euronext Paris, Euronext Amsterdam and the Deutsche Börse Xetra in Germany. Cryptocurrencies are a high-risk investment and may not be suitable for all types of investor. Prospective investors should be aware that the price of the underlying asset(s) by which the securities are secured can demonstrate higher volatility than other asset classes and consequently the value of the securities may be extremely volatile. You must ensure that the nature, complexity and risks associated with cryptocurrencies are suitable for your objectives in light of your circumstances and financial position.

CF BENCHMARKS LTD DATA IS USED UNDER LICENSE AS A SOURCE OF INFORMATION FOR CERTAIN WISDOMTREE PRODUCTS. CF BENCHMARKS LTD, ITS LICENSORS AND AGENTS HAVE NO OTHER CONNECTION TO WISDOMTREE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES AND DO NOT SPONSOR, ENDORSE, RECOMMEND OR PROMOTE ANY WISDOMTREE PRODUCTS OR SERVICES. CF BENCHMARKS ITS LICENSORS AND AGENTS HAVE NO OBLIGATION OR LIABILITY IN CONNECTION WITH THE WISDOMTREE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES. CF BENCHMARKS ITS LICENSORS AND AGENTS DO NOT GUARANTEE THE ACCURACY AND/OR THE COMPLETENESS OF ANY INDEX LICENSED TO WISDOMTREE AND SHALL NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY FOR ANY ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INTERRUPTIONS THEREIN.

1 Proof-of-Stake allows users to stake their token holdings in order to become validators of the network. Validators process transactions and secure a network. In exchange, validators are rewarded with more assets from the network.

2 Decentralized applications can be built on smart contract platforms. These decentralized applications utilize smart contracts, which are scripts that execute based on external events.