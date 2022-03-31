Worldwide Hydroponics Industry to 2028 - Featuring Greentech Agro, Lumigrow and Hydrofarm Among Others

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Market, By Equipment, By System Type, By Crop Type, By Input System Type and Nutrients, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hydroponics plays a vital role in changing the way people think about the future of gardening and plant growth and farming. Hydroponics farming has become a new trend in the Agricultural sector, especially with the growing need for limited resources and agriculture sector. It simply means growing fresh fruits and vegetables in nutrient-rich water instead of soil require less resources and space Global, modernized techniques, soil-less farming result in higher productivity in a controlled climate and with no risk of insects and pests.
According to the World Economic Forum, the worldwide population is expected to reach at almost 10 Billion by 2050, making the requirement of food 60% higher than it is today. The growing need for exotic vegetables such as herbs, cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, pepper, and others used in intercontinental cuisines is a prime factor driving the global Hydroponics Market. Besides, the increasing awareness among the consumers of eating fresh vegetables and fruits is also expected to fuel the market in the future. The demand for exotic vegetables like red lettuce and tomatoes retail chains like KFC and burger king anticipated to boost sales during the forecast period
The hydroponics market is expected to be dominated by Europe. This is mainly attributed to the increasing need for food security and a higher yield of hydroponic system than conventional soil-based crops. In Asia Pacific, the increasing use of commodity prices, increased competition among market players, and the need to curtail costs of products, are some of the factors fueling the growth of the hydroponics market in the Asia Pacific region. Key players in the global hydroponics market are mainly focusing on Research and development (R&D) activities investments, and launching of new products. Various mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements are also being carried out by the hydroponics market players to expand their presence globally.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global hydroponics market, market size (US$ million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global hydroponics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Argus Control System (Canada), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Greentech Agro LLC (U.S.), Biodynamic LLC., General Hydroponics, Inc., Logiqs B.V. (The Netherlands), Lumigrow, Inc. (U.S.), Hydrofarm Inc., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Heliospectra AB, Village Farms International, Inc., Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd, and Soave Enterprises LLC.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global hydroponics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, hydroponics products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hydroponics market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Equipment
- Market Snippet, By System Type
- Market Snippet, By Crop Type
- Market Snippet, By Input Type
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- PEST Analysis
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Key Developments
- Industry Trend
4. Global Hydroponics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Hydroponics Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Hydroponics Market, By Equipment 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- HVAC
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Communication Technology
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- LED Grow Light
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Irrigation System
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Material Handling
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Control System
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Hydroponics Market, By System Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Aggregate Hydroponics Systems
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- By Sub-segment
- Closed System
- Open System
- Liquid Hydroponics Systems
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- By Sub-segment
- Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT)
- Floating Hydroponics
- Aeroponics
7. Global Hydroponics Market, By Crop Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Tomato
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Cucumber
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Pepper
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Strawberry
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Hydroponics Market, By Input Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Growth Medium
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- By sub-segment
- Rockwool
- Coco Fiber
- Perlite & Vermiculture
- Others
- Nutrients
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)
- By sub-segment
- Micronutrients
- Macronutrients
9. Global Hydroponics Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)
10. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- Argus Control System (Canada)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Greentech Agro LLC (U.S.)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Biodynamic LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- General Hydroponics, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Logiqs B.V. (The Netherlands)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Lumigrow, Inc. (U.S.)
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hydrofarm Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hydrodynamics International Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Heliospectra AB
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Village Farms International, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Soave Enterprises LLC.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
11. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99j6lz
Attachment