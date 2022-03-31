Worldwide Hydroponics Industry to 2028 - Featuring Greentech Agro, Lumigrow and Hydrofarm Among Others

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydroponics Market, By Equipment, By System Type, By Crop Type, By Input System Type and Nutrients, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hydroponics plays a vital role in changing the way people think about the future of gardening and plant growth and farming. Hydroponics farming has become a new trend in the Agricultural sector, especially with the growing need for limited resources and agriculture sector. It simply means growing fresh fruits and vegetables in nutrient-rich water instead of soil require less resources and space Global, modernized techniques, soil-less farming result in higher productivity in a controlled climate and with no risk of insects and pests.



According to the World Economic Forum, the worldwide population is expected to reach at almost 10 Billion by 2050, making the requirement of food 60% higher than it is today. The growing need for exotic vegetables such as herbs, cucumber, tomatoes, lettuce, pepper, and others used in intercontinental cuisines is a prime factor driving the global Hydroponics Market. Besides, the increasing awareness among the consumers of eating fresh vegetables and fruits is also expected to fuel the market in the future. The demand for exotic vegetables like red lettuce and tomatoes retail chains like KFC and burger king anticipated to boost sales during the forecast period



The hydroponics market is expected to be dominated by Europe. This is mainly attributed to the increasing need for food security and a higher yield of hydroponic system than conventional soil-based crops. In Asia Pacific, the increasing use of commodity prices, increased competition among market players, and the need to curtail costs of products, are some of the factors fueling the growth of the hydroponics market in the Asia Pacific region. Key players in the global hydroponics market are mainly focusing on Research and development (R&D) activities investments, and launching of new products. Various mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements are also being carried out by the hydroponics market players to expand their presence globally.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global hydroponics market, market size (US$ million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global hydroponics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Argus Control System (Canada), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Greentech Agro LLC (U.S.), Biodynamic LLC., General Hydroponics, Inc., Logiqs B.V. (The Netherlands), Lumigrow, Inc. (U.S.), Hydrofarm Inc., Hydrodynamics International Inc., Heliospectra AB, Village Farms International, Inc., Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd, and Soave Enterprises LLC.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global hydroponics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, hydroponics products manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hydroponics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Equipment

Market Snippet, By System Type

Market Snippet, By Crop Type

Market Snippet, By Input Type

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Key Developments

Industry Trend

4. Global Hydroponics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Hydroponics Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Hydroponics Market, By Equipment 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

HVAC

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Communication Technology

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

LED Grow Light

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Irrigation System

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Material Handling

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Control System

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

6. Global Hydroponics Market, By System Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Aggregate Hydroponics Systems

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

By Sub-segment

Closed System

Open System

Liquid Hydroponics Systems

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

By Sub-segment

Nutrient Film Techniques (NFT)

Floating Hydroponics

Aeroponics

7. Global Hydroponics Market, By Crop Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Tomato

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Cucumber

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Pepper

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Strawberry

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

8. Global Hydroponics Market, By Input Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Growth Medium

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

By sub-segment

Rockwool

Coco Fiber

Perlite & Vermiculture

Others

Nutrients

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Million)

By sub-segment

Micronutrients

Macronutrients

9. Global Hydroponics Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Million)

10. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Argus Control System (Canada)

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands)

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Greentech Agro LLC (U.S.)

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Biodynamic LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

General Hydroponics, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Logiqs B.V. (The Netherlands)

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Lumigrow, Inc. (U.S.)

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hydrofarm Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Hydrodynamics International Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Heliospectra AB

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Village Farms International, Inc.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Platinum Produce Company and Millennium Pacific Greenhouses Ltd

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

Soave Enterprises LLC.

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments/Updates

11. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/99j6lz

Attachment