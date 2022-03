Worldwide Male Grooming Products Industry to 2027 - Featuring Unilever, Beiersdorf and Coty Among Others

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Grooming Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global male grooming products market reached a value of US$ 74.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 108.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Grooming products help individuals to maintain their overall hygiene and physical appearance. In recent years, the male grooming patterns have changed with a significant emphasis on personal appearance, clothing, and beauty treatments. Earlier, male grooming products were limited to shaving creams, deodorants, aftershave colognes and shampoos.

However, as men are becoming more individualistic in terms of developing their style, several products have been introduced for them. These products range from skincare essentials, such as moisturizers, facial creams, face masks and anti-aging products, to cosmetics including bronzers and concealers. As the attitude toward traditional masculinity has changed, owing to the rising trend of the metrosexual man and the increasing influence of celebrities and influencers, men are now extensively investing in grooming products.

Moreover, a rise in the number of men's salon is spurring the demand for male toiletries across the globe. Apart from this, several market players are coming up with innovations in electrical products, such as shavers and razors, by adding new performance features built on the latest technologies. From basic blades to body groomers and electric shavers, their product offerings have expanded, which in turn has provided a positive thrust to the market growth. The leading companies are also investing in marketing campaigns and promoting their products on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global male grooming products market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, price range and distribution channel.



Breakup by Product: Male Toiletries

Electric Products

After Shave Lotions

Others

Male toiletries currently represent the most popular products.



Breakup by Price Range:

Mass Products

Premium Products

Mass products hold the largest market share across the globe since. They are preferred over premium products on account of their easy availability and affordability.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacy Stores

Online Stores

Others

Amongst these, male grooming products are majorly distributed through supermarkets and hypermarkets as these stores provide a diverse variety of products from multiple brands.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Region-wise, Europe holds the leading position in the market. The high living standards, coupled with the increasing demand for authentic and personalized male grooming products, are stimulating the growth of the market in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The market is highly concentrated in nature, with the presence of a handful of players operating in the market, which include Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC/NV, Edgewell Personal Care Company, Beiersdorf AG, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton SE, L'Oreal SA, Coty, Inc., Natura Cosmeticos SA (NATURA), PUIG, SL, Koninklijke Philips NV and Panasonic Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global male grooming products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global male grooming products market?

What are the popular product types in the industry?

What are the major distribution channels in the industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

How are male grooming products manufactured?

