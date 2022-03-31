Science 37® Adds Acclaimed Researcher and Oncologist, Dr. Shaalan Beg to Bolster Therapeutic Depth

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™ today announced it is fortifying its oncology and hematology research acumen by adding Shaalan Beg, M.D., M.S.C.S. to its Global Management Team.



Dr. Beg comes to Science 37 from the University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas where he served as Medical Director for the Clinical Research Office at the Simmons Comprehensive Cancer and held the position of Director Gastrointestinal (GI) Medical Oncology and Associate Professor of Hematology and Medical Oncology. Nationally, Dr. Beg is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the ECOG-ACRIN Clinical Research Group and has held various committee positions in these organizations. He is a graduate of ASCO’s Leadership Development Program and has been a member of the Pancreatic Cancer Task Force of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) GI Cancer Steering Committee.

His medical and research training, combined with in-depth experience as a clinical trial investigator and background of clinical trial design and execution, adds comprehensive capacity and operational prowess to Science 37’s Operating Systems and its ability to configure more agile and decentralized oncology studies.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Beg join Science 37,” said Jonathan Cotliar, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Science 37. “He brings a wealth of clinical trial expertise and has been at the forefront of understanding the benefit of agile and decentralized clinical trial design for oncology studies from his leadership roles at UT Southwestern Medical Center, as well as NCI’s National Clinical Trial Network. His experience builds on our mission of enabling universal access for patients and providers, anywhere.”

“Science 37’s leadership and drive toward more agile and decentralized clinical trials is long overdue in cancer research,” said Shaalan Beg, M.D., M.S.C.S., Vice President, Oncology at Science 37. “It’s a very transformative moment for the industry and I’m looking forward to helping remove the barriers patients face when participating in research. This will further enable access and help ensure the most appropriate clinical trial is available to the patients who need them most.”



About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and centralized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators, provider communities, and data and devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Margie Kooman

Science 37

Phone: (984) 377-3737

Email: pr@science37.com