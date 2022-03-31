Insights on the Transdermal Skin Patches Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transdermal Skin Patches Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global transdermal skin patches market reached a value of US$ 7.22 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.57 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Transdermal skin patches refer to a non-invasive and easy to use drug delivery method of administering constant and consistent therapeutic dosages into the bloodstream over a predetermined time. They consist of backings, drugs, membranes, adhesives, liners, chemical enhancers and permeators, physical aids, and low electrical current like iontophoresis. They provide a consistent diffusion rate, depending on the characteristics of the skin and the design of the patch. They are nowadays widely used as cosmetic, topical, and transdermal delivery systems around the world.



Transdermal Skin Patches Market Trends:

Transdermal skin patches are effective for treating cardiac and hormonal disorders, migraine, Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, stroke, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), osteoporosis, and restless leg syndrome. Thus, a significant increase in the percentage of the population suffering from these ailments represents one of the key factors impelling the market growth.

Moreover, these patches help avoid the traditional oral route for ingesting medicines, lower the inconvenience caused due to intravenous or parenteral therapies, and prevent gastrointestinal toxicity, nausea, and vomiting. Furthermore, due to the ease of administration, transdermal skin patches are gaining traction to improve the compliance of the patient during prolonged treatments for chronic pains and in smoking cessation therapy.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for better therapeutics at affordable costs, coupled with a significant rise in the number of clinical trials of different drugs classes, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, the introduction of pressure-sensitive adhesives and permeation enhancers, which lead to increased product diffusion and enhanced drug retention ability, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to market players and expand the application of transdermal skin patches across the globe in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global transdermal skin patches market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type, distribution channel and application.



Breakup by Type:

Single-layer Drug-in-Adhesive

Multi-layer Drug-in-Adhesive

Matrix

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Breakup by Application:

Pain Relief

Smoking Reduction and Cessation Aid

Overactive Bladder

Hormonal Therapy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, AdhexPharma, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Luye Pharma Group?, Medherant Limited, Nitto Denko Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.), Prosolus Inc., Samyang Holdings Corporation, Tapemark, Teikoku Pharma USA Inc. (Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd), tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG) and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global transdermal skin patches market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global transdermal skin patches market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global transdermal skin patches market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Transdermal Skin Patches Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Single-layer Drug-in-Adhesive

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Multi-layer Drug-in-Adhesive

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Matrix

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Hospital Pharmacies

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online Stores

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Pain Relief

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Smoking Reduction and Cessation Aid

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Overactive Bladder

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Hormonal Therapy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 3M Company

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 AdhexPharma

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Luye Pharma Group

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5 Medherant Limited

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 Nitto Denko Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Noven Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.)

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Prosolus Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9 Samyang Holdings Corporation

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Tapemark

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11 Teikoku Pharma USA Inc. (Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd)

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.12 tesa SE (Beiersdorf AG)

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmhmfi

Attachment