Wee-Cig, EZ365 CEO Launches On the Block Podcast Series with Matrix Mortgage Global

Dynamic Bi-weekly Podcast of Leading Experts will Explore Disruptive Potential Of Digital Assets & Blockchain Technology in the Global Mortgage Industry

LAS VEGAS, CA, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Wee-Cig International Corporation (OTCMarkets: WCIG), a company focused on identifying and growing top tech companies in emerging markets, today announced that its CEO and Founder of operating subsidiary dba, “EZ365”, Russell Korus, will co-host a bi-weekly podcast series, On the Block, alongside Shawn Allen, CEO and Broker of Record, Matrix Mortgage Global.

The On the Block podcast aims to foster early education and engagement across the multi-trillion-dollar mortgage sector, ensuring the industry’s future readiness to leverage digital assets including NFTs. Each podcast will share valuable information for those new to the digital assets space, and will explore the various applications and benefits of blockchain-based technologies.

Co-hosts Korus and Allen announced their intention to collaborate in October 2021, with EZ NFT tapped to support Matrix Mortgage Global in their shared vision of digitizing the mortgage process on the blockchain, including building a system to mint key real estate documentation as NFTs.

“I’m excited to bring my passion for discussing blockchain-based technologies to this new audience,” said Korus, a recognized industry expert on digital assets and technology. “The On the Block podcast series will tap into my network and personal experiences to bring listeners the latest digital assets and blockchain information, and interactive discussion with various industry experts.”

“The mortgage industry is ripe for disruption,” added Allen. “Transactions have remained largely unchanged for decades. Industry players need to become aware of how digital assets can drive greater efficiencies, security and uncontested proof of ownership so they can prepare for the pervasive use of this technology across various facets of life and business.”

The series’ first podcast, The Blockchain, will provide an engaging overview of blockchain technology, its current uses, benefits and potential. This podcast will be informative for mortgage and real estate professionals who need a more thorough understanding of how and why decentralization is being applied across a growing number of markets and applications.

About Wee-Cig International Corporation

Wee-Cig International Corporation is a publicly traded holding and acquisition company (WCIG) with a particular talent in identifying top tech companies in emerging markets and helping them get to the next level. Constantly scouring the technology landscape to find the best investment opportunities, Wee-Cig targets companies that capitalize on unique opportunities by leveraging extensive, decades long industry relationships and management expertise.

For more information, visit: https://weecigcorp.com/

About the EZ365 Ecosystem

EZ365 leverages the transparency and immutability of blockchain technology to break down barriers to owning digital assets and unleash the vast growth potential of the NFT, online gaming industry and the cryptocurrency world. The first-to-market blockchain-based ecosystem to combine NFTs, online gaming, a financial services platform, and a learning portal, EZ365 is further differentiated by its focus on customer support, security, ease-of-use and the customer experience; making it easy for users to invest, play, trade and learn in a secure environment. The EZ365 team includes leaders in blockchain and cryptocurrency development, network and security infrastructure for global capital and derivatives markets and the online gaming space. Together they bring the rigor and methodology of established financial market security and deep technology expertise to the EZ365 platform.

For more information visit: https://ez365.io/

About Matrix Mortgage Global

Matrix Mortgage Global has championed alternative lending in Canada since 2008. Together with a strong technology infrastructure and innovative lending product suite, Matrix Mortgage Global plays a critical role in educating and financing Canadian borrowers, of which over 400,000 were impacted by the 2016 and 2018 Government-Sanctioned Stress-Test Regulations.

The reigning five-time recipient of Brokerage of the Year, Matrix Mortgage Global, provides Canada-wide mortgage financing with a solution based lending approach. With over $1.5B in mortgage originations, Matrix has revolutionized the accessibility of alternative and private funds, offering a diverse suite of mortgage and investment solutions. An active member of the Canadian Mortgage Broker Association, Matrix advocates for Canadians Borrowers at all levels of government.

For information visit: https://www.matrixmortgageglobal.ca/

